The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it will publish ​the results ⁠of its annual big bank stress tests on ‌June 24. The central bank conducts the test each ​year to examine how large banks would perform against a ​hypothetical economic downturn and ​market strains.

This year's stress test subjected 32 large banks to a severe global ⁠recession scenario that included heightened stress across commercial and residential real estate, as well as corporate debt markets, the Fed said in a statement.

The ​results, ‌which will be ⁠released at ⁠4 p.m. ET, will not impact large bank capital requirements, ​the Fedsaid.

A bank's performance ‌in the annual exercise dictates ⁠the size of the "stress capital buffer" it must hold against potential losses. In October, the Fed advanced an overhaul of the annual exam to boost transparency, planning to disclose its confidential models and how it creates the test's hypothetical economic downturns. In the 2025 test, the Fed found ‌that 22 of the largest banks in the ⁠U.S. were well-positioned to weather ​a hypothetical severe economic downturn and continue lending, with firms maintaining robust capital levels even after ​suffering hundreds ‌of billions of dollars in losses.

(Reporting by ⁠Juby Babu in ​Mexico City; Editing by Leroy Leo)