JPMorgan Chase is set to reshuffle ​senior roles ⁠in its investment bank as part of ‌a wider reorganization, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar ​with the matter.

As part of the reshuffle, coverage chief Dorothee Blessing, global ​head of ​capital markets Kevin Foley and global co-head of the financial institutions group Jared Kaye will be ⁠appointed co-heads of global investment banking, the FT reported.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The bank ​will announce ‌the reorganization ⁠to staff ⁠on Wednesday, the FT said, and added that the proposed reshuffle will ​bring mergers and acquisitions practitioners under ‌the umbrella of industry coverage groups.

The ⁠reported changes come amid an uptick in global dealmaking activity, with Wall Street's biggest banks competing for business.

Global M&A revenue jumped 19% in the first quarter to a record $11.3 billion, Dealogic data showed, driven by technology - particularly artificial intelligence - as well as healthcare and financial services, where some of the largest deals were struck.

Charles ‌Bouckaert, JPMorgan’s co-head of industrials investment banking, would ⁠replace Anu Aiyengar as the bank’s global ​head of M&A, as part of the reshuffle, the report said.

Aiyengar, a 26-year JPMorgan veteran, would become ​a global chair ‌of investment banking, the FT reported.

(Reporting ⁠by Akanksha Khushi in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mrigank Dhaniwala)