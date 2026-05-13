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JPMorgan Chase is set to reshuffle senior roles in its investment bank as part of a wider reorganization, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
As part of the reshuffle, coverage chief Dorothee Blessing, global head of capital markets Kevin Foley and global co-head of the financial institutions group Jared Kaye will be appointed co-heads of global investment banking, the FT reported.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The bank will announce the reorganization to staff on Wednesday, the FT said, and added that the proposed reshuffle will bring mergers and acquisitions practitioners under the umbrella of industry coverage groups.
The reported changes come amid an uptick in global dealmaking activity, with Wall Street's biggest banks competing for business.
Global M&A revenue jumped 19% in the first quarter to a record $11.3 billion, Dealogic data showed, driven by technology - particularly artificial intelligence - as well as healthcare and financial services, where some of the largest deals were struck.
Charles Bouckaert, JPMorgan’s co-head of industrials investment banking, would replace Anu Aiyengar as the bank’s global head of M&A, as part of the reshuffle, the report said.
Aiyengar, a 26-year JPMorgan veteran, would become a global chair of investment banking, the FT reported.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mrigank Dhaniwala)