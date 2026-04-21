Arab Finance: Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank) inked a strategic cooperation agreement with Dubizzle Egypt to offer financing and installment solutions for purchasing new and used cars, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, Dubizzle will introduce various types and categories of new and used vehicles, while EG Bank will secure innovative and fast financing solutions that allow customers to obtain financing approvals within a few hours through its “DRYVNOW” service.

Both entities will provide customers with an integrated digital experience to access financing options easily. Users will manage to instantly calculate the down payment, installment amounts, repayment periods, and available financing value directly on the digital platform.

Moreover, they will be able to obtain instant preliminary approval for financing as per the bank’s terms and conditions, which simplifies car purchase procedures and creates a smoother customer experience.

Yasmin Galal, Head of Retail Banking and SMEs at EG Bank, affirmed that this partnership drives the bank’s strategy to expand its digital financing solutions and offer innovative banking services that align with market developments and customer needs.

Teaming up with Dubizzle Egypt allows the lender to reach a wide segment of customers looking to purchase cars by offering flexible and fast financing solutions powered by the latest digital technologies, Galal added.

For her part, Rayan Emad, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Advertising at Dubizzle Egypt, elaborated that combining Dubizzle’s leading digital platform with the bank’s reliable financing services will provide users with a seamless, end-to-end experience—from searching for the right car to securing financing to ultimately owning the vehicle.

EG Bank is engaged in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services through a network of 16 branches located across Egypt.