Dubai, UAE – Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP an affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, continues to advance its “Built on Commitment” philosophy as industrial PCs, edge systems, and embedded platforms take centre stage in powering next-generation automation, intelligent services, and mission-critical applications. As advanced manufacturing, smart logistics, and global digital infrastructure rapidly expand, customers are seeking more than technology. They expect unwavering reliability, extended product lifecycles, and a trusted global supply they can depend on everywhere they operate.

To meet these evolving demands, Kingston continues to strengthen its portfolio of design-in memory and industrial storage solutions with controlled BOM, lifecycle management, and a commitment to long-term reliability. This approach enables integrators and OEMs to build stable systems that thrive in even the most demanding environments.

From the performance-driven Kingston FURY lineup for gamers and content creators to high-performance SSDs, external storage, DRAM modules, USB drives, memory cards, and IronKey encrypted drives, Kingston supports a wide range of consumer and professional applications. With a long-standing presence in the PC and enterprise solutions market, Kingston brings the same reliability, consistency, and lasting performance to the design-in and industrial segment that have defined the brand.

Design-In Memory, Industrial SSD, and Embedded Solutions

Kingston offers a specialized portfolio of Design-In memory, Industrial SSD, and Embedded solutions tailored to system designers, device manufacturers, OEMs, and integrators. Kingston provides controlled BOM and firmware consistency, PCN support, lifecycle management, and global technical support, helping partners maintain component stability, streamline integration, and secure consistent supply.

Design-In Memory : Kingston’s design-in DRAM modules are built to JEDEC industry standard specifications, engineered and tested to deliver consistent operation and long-term reliability for design-in class systems.

Kingston’s design-in DRAM modules are built to JEDEC industry standard specifications, engineered and tested to deliver consistent operation and long-term reliability for design-in class systems. Industrial Solid-State Drives: Kingston’s Industrial SSD lineup includes SATA and PCIe NVMe solutions in multiple form factors, supporting both commercial and industrial operating temperature ranges. Equipped with advanced controllers, wear-leveling, garbage collection, and 3D NAND technologies, these drives deliver reliable, high-performance storage for demanding industrial environments.

Kingston’s Industrial SSD lineup includes SATA and PCIe NVMe solutions in multiple form factors, supporting both commercial and industrial operating temperature ranges. Equipped with advanced controllers, wear-leveling, garbage collection, and 3D NAND technologies, these drives deliver reliable, high-performance storage for demanding industrial environments. Embedded Solutions: Kingston offers a variety of embedded products, including eMMC, eMCP, ePoP, UFS, and Discrete DRAM to customers worldwide. These products are ideal for memory and storage for many embedded applications.

“Kingston’s close collaboration with partners enables reliable, long-term system performance across critical applications ranging from retail and transportation to logistics, surveillance, networking and industrial automation,” said Bernd Dombrowsky, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kingston EMEA. “With almost 40 years of experience, we continue to power innovation and sustain the next generation of infrastructure, today and into the future.”

For more information visit kingston.com.

About Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP and Kingston Technology Company, Inc., are part of the same corporate group (“Kingston”). Kingston is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products. From big data to IoT devices, including laptops, PCs, and wearable technology, Kingston Technology is dedicated to delivering top-tier product solutions, service, and support. Trusted by leading PC manufacturers and global cloud providers, we value our long-term partnerships that help us evolve and innovate. We ensure every solution meets the highest standards by prioritising quality and customer care. At every step, we listen, learn, and engage with our customers and partners to deliver solutions that make a lasting impact. To learn more about Kingston Technology and our “Built on Commitment” vision, visit Kingston.com.

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BEYOND Marketing & Communications

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