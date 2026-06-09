KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT: Deliveroo Kuwait has announced the launch of a major nationwide Free Delivery initiative available to all customers across Kuwait during the summer season, running as of June 3, 2026.

The Free Delivery campaign will apply across restaurants, groceries, and retail on Deliveroo. From favourite meals and last-minute groceries to everyday essentials and retail finds, customers will be able to enjoy free delivery throughout the summer season.

In addition, Deliveroo Kuwait will elevate the customer experience with exclusive “Buy One, Get One Free” offers available at participating restaurant partners, alongside discounts of more than 30% on selected grocery items.

Designed to elevate everyday ordering during the summer season and key occasions, the campaign aims to make the experience more rewarding, convenient, and accessible for customers across Kuwait.

Available across restaurants, grocery stores, and retail on Deliveroo Kuwait, the offer will be available on orders with a minimum spend of KD 2 as of June 3, 2026.

For more information or to place an order, customers can download the Deliveroo app or visit www.deliveroo.com.kw

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is changing the way people eat and shop by bringing the neighbourhood to your door, unlocking a wealth of hyperlocal choice across restaurants, grocery and retail, with fast and reliable delivery, at the right price.

Founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski, Deliveroo joined forces with DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) in 2025. Together, we operate in over 40 countries. You can read more on the Deliveroo website.