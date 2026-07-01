Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Magna AI, Inc., the global integrated-value-chain sovereign AI transformation leader established through a partnership between Trend Micro and Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH), powered by NVIDIA, today signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Arabic.AI, a leading provider of Arabic artificial intelligence and enterprise language solutions, at the Global AI Show 2026 in Riyadh. The partnership aims to accelerate the development and deployment of Arabic-native AI capabilities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration brings together two complementary elements of the AI value chain. Magna AI provides the infrastructure, platforms, integration, security, governance, and operational capabilities required to build, deploy, and scale AI in production environments. Arabic.AI contributes the intelligence layer, including the development of a sovereign Arabic large language model, agentic AI platforms, Arabic-native assistants, translation, optical character recognition (OCR), and speech capabilities purpose-built for the linguistic, cultural and regulatory requirements of the Arabic-speaking world.

Together, the companies will explore collaboration across sovereign AI infrastructure and AI Factory development, Arabic-native AI platforms and applications, secure AI operations, AI transformation services, skills development, and joint go-to-market initiatives. By combining infrastructure, intelligence, and operational expertise, the partnership aims to help organizations deploy production-ready AI that understands Arabic language, dialects, and cultural context while supporting Saudi Arabia's data residency and sovereignty requirements by design.

“Saudi Arabia is building national AI capabilities at a pace very few countries can match, and the infrastructure supporting this progress must be sovereign, secure, and governed. But sovereign infrastructure is only one part of the equation. It must run intelligence that genuinely understands the language, context, and need of the communities it serves,” said Dr. Moataz BinAli, CEO, Magna AI. “Our collaboration with Arabic.AI addresses this important dimension. By combining Magna AI’s integrated AI transformation capabilities with Arabic.AI’s Arabic-first technologies, we aim to support Saudi Arabia’s ambition to deploy secure, sovereign, and production-ready AI at scale.”

Commenting on the partnership, Nour Al Hassan, CEO of Tarjama and Arabic.AI, said, “AI for the Arabic-speaking world must be built with Arabic at its core. For nearly two decades, through Tarjama, we have worked at the intersection of Arabic language and technology, and that expertise is now embedded into a sovereign Arabic large language model built for governments and enterprises across the region. Through our partnership with Magna AI, we aim to combine Arabic-first intelligence with the infrastructure, platforms, and operational capabilities required to deliver meaningful impact across Saudi Arabia.”

The announcement was made at Global AI Show 2026, where Magna AI is participating as Title Sponsor and showcasing its full value-chain AI Factory, secure AI platform and sovereign AI capabilities for governments and enterprises.

About Magna AI

Magna AI is a global AI transformation company operating across the full integrated value chain, architecting the future of sovereign intelligence. Through a unified operating model spanning strategy, engineering, integration, and operations, Magna AI designs and delivers secure AI infrastructure, applications, and services that enable measurable, scalable, and long-term transformation. Powered by strategic industry collaborations and next generation technologies from NVIDIA, Wistron, and Trend Micro, Magna AI helps enterprises and governments evolve into intelligent, adaptive, and future ready organizations.

www.magnaai.com

About Arabic.AI

Arabic.AI is a leading provider of Arabic artificial intelligence and enterprise language solutions. Arabic.AI develops Arabic-first AI technologies, including its flagship Arabic.AI LLMs, designed to transform translation, content, and enterprise operations at scale. Built on 18 years of Arabic language expertise from Tarjama, Arabic.AI serves government and enterprise clients across the MENA region with sovereign, production-ready AI solutions.