A symbiotic ecosystem connecting partner-developers, customers, and ManageEngine platform teams to co-innovate and accelerate enterprise IT outcomes.

Over 17 partner-developer organizations have built 170+ turnkey extensions, driving 10,000+ global downloads so far.

Dubai, UAE — ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management and security solutions, today announced the launch of a partner-developer ecosystem through its ManageEngine Marketplace, where enterprises can discover and deploy extensions for ManageEngine platforms, including integrations, add-ons, and plugins. The launch enhances ManageEngine's robust platform capabilities, enabling organizations to address a broader range of enterprise needs with specialized extensions from its partner ecosystem.

"As software development becomes increasingly democratized through powerful AI tools, customers expect a secure, efficient, and agile way to extend the capabilities of their platforms. ManageEngine Marketplace enables developers to unlock possibilities beyond what ManageEngine builds natively while upholding the quality, security, and governance standards our customers trust us for," said Rajesh Ganesan, CEO of ManageEngine. "We are excited to see our ecosystem of developers, partners, and customers innovate, collaborate, and grow through this initiative."

One-Stop Shop to Boost ManageEngine Platforms

Enterprises today operate hundreds of IT solutions that need to work together as a unified tool chain to deliver niche business outcomes. The Marketplace brings specialized, developer-built capabilities, industry-specific functions, and custom extensions to customers on top of its purpose-built core platforms. This combination of platform strength and ecosystem-driven innovation accelerates solution development, expands customization possibilities, and helps enterprises address unique operational requirements effectively.

A Symbiotic Ecosystem

ManageEngine Marketplace operates on a symbiotic model, where value compounds for every stakeholder.

➤ ManageEngine develops enterprise-ready platform components and enhances core capabilities to handle the heavy demands of enterprises.

➤ Partner-developers leverage ManageEngine's infrastructure, development tools, and business programs to accelerate the develop-deploy and go-to-market cycles.

➤ Customers deploy specialized extensions built for their exact business challenges, turning platform capability into measurable outcomes.

"ManageEngine solutions are widely used and appreciated by many of our European customers. Now, through the Marketplace program, we are a part of their platform journey. Marketplace has enabled us to transform our expertise into scalable solutions, create recurring revenue, and expand our market reach," added Sivakumar Ramasamy, founder and CEO of ISNIA Technologies, a ManageEngine partner specializing in AI-enabled data solutions and enterprise automation.

A Build-and-Sell Framework, Designed for Security and Speed

Open by design, ManageEngine Marketplace allows partner-developers, independent software vendors, and customers to swiftly build and distribute extensions using ManageEngine's extension framework.

While the Marketplace is open to contributions from developers or partners, a dedicated team oversees validation, governance, and quality assurance for every submission, balancing open ecosystem innovation with enterprise-grade security and compliance. Every submission undergoes validation for functionality, security, and compliance before publication, ensuring ecosystem agility without compromising enterprise trust.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of IT management solutions for organizations across the world. With a powerful, flexible, and AI-powered digital enterprise management platform, we help businesses get their work done from anywhere and everywhere—better, safer, and faster. To learn more, visit www.manageengine.com.