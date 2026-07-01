Survey reveals only 9% of FM professionals believe their asset registers are fully accurate & 37% reckon their registers are at best 50% accurate

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-headquartered HITEK AI, a pioneer in AI-driven enterprise solutions and part of the Farnek Group of companies, has launched CONDTEK, th e GCC’s first AI-powered solution that automatically creates a verified digital asset register without the need for lengthy and costly manual audits, saving building owners, developers and managers time and money.

CONDTEK is an asset capturing, verification and condition assessment tool, which allows any qualified field technician to simply take a photograph of an asset, add a voice note in any language, to create an AI generated structured condition-graded asset record in just a few minutes. This can now replace manual surveys, which are typically conducted by specialist assessors that traditionally take weeks to complete.

The SFG20, the UK industry standard for building maintenance specifications, published a survey in their State of FM Report 2025, which highlighted that only 9% of FM professionals believed that their asset registers were completely accurate and up to date. A further 37% stated that their register is at most 50% accurate, with many still relying on spreadsheets or disconnected systems to manage critical asset data.

“Without reliable data regarding asset condition, maintenance remains reactive and consequently, more costly. CONDTEK presents owners and operators with a single, accurate and up to date source of data for their entire asset base. From day one, that can form the foundation to their asset maintenance strategy,” commented Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director of HITEK AI.

Technicians simply take four or five images of an asset and add a voice note on site. CONDTEK's AI identifies and classifies each asset, grades its condition and assigns a critical rating and recommends any necessary maintenance to be carried out.

Every record can be reviewed and approved by a supervisor before it enters a live asset register, keeping FM professionals in control at every step, benefiting from ethical AI as part of the process. Although manual capture and snagging work remains offline, the assessment report is generated automatically, sorted by zone, condition and asset type, ready for review on the same day.

CONDTEK forms the foundation of a connected asset lifecycle, not a standalone survey tool. It runs on HITEK’s Maestro platform, a single, integrated stack that carries an asset from establishing its current actual condition, through to retirement and replacement, with the same asset record flowing consistently through every stage.

“CONDTEK can capture, verify and assess the condition of every asset and builds a single, accurate, live asset register the trusted foundation everything downstream depends on,” added Aijaz.

The verified register then flows into HITEK’s CAFMTEK platform, where its condition and rating drive a planned maintenance strategy to produce PPM and CM work orders. Connected to BMS and other smart meters, it delivers Fault Detection & Diagnostics (FDD) as well as AI predictive maintenance moving FM teams from reactive repair to actively preventing failures.

Moreover, in terms of optimisation, HITEK’s POWERTEK solution records consumption and performance against each asset's condition to pinpoint where a degraded asset may be driving energy waste, turning a maintenance question into a potential capital decision.

"Asset owners across our region are managing more complex portfolios than ever before, often with incomplete data. CONDTEK gives an accurate and verified overview in a fraction of the time and cost of a manual survey, in any language, on any site, whether it’s for a handover, mobilisation, re-tendering, audit, valuation or CAFM-readiness.

“Being ISO 42001 certified, HITEK uses ethical AI with its full technology stack, ensuring verified data doesn't merely sit in a report — it flows straight into how the asset is maintained, how its energy is optimised, and how its replacement is planned. We're giving owners, developers and managing agents the intelligence to plan, not just react, across the entire asset lifecycle,” said Aijaz.

For more information, connect with us at condtek.ai

About HITEK AI

HITEK AI is a UAE-based artificial intelligence and enterprise software company

specialising in AI-driven solutions for regulated industries. HITEK AI’s portfolio

includes platforms for facilities management, health and safety, and operational

compliance, serving enterprise clients across the GCC region.

Website: www.hitek.ai

About Farnek Group

Farnek Group is one of the UAE’s leading providers of technology-driven, sustainable facilities management and green building services. With a workforce of over 12,000 employees, Farnek Group operates across the hospitality, aviation, healthcare, retail, and commercial sectors in the UAE, delivering integrated facilities management,

security, and technical services.

Website: www.farnek.com