Dubai, UAE – Fractional | Dubai, the fractional executive search partner for UAE SMEs, has officially launched across the Emirates. Founded by Rhys Holding and Sam Loyd, both experienced fractional executives with senior leadership experience across the GCC, UK and Singapore, Fractional | Dubai brings together more than 350 curated and vetted fractional executives as part of a rapidly growing collective, spanning CFOs, COOs, CMOs, CTOs, CHROs and more. Fractional | Dubai matches each business with C-suite talent suited to its stage, industry and challenge, embedded directly into the business to take ownership of a function and deliver results without the commitment of a full-time hire. The launch marks a significant moment for the UAE’s SME economy, introducing a model of executive leadership that has reshaped business growth internationally to a market where the need for it has never been greater.

A Proven Model. A Global Reset.

The fractional leadership model is not new. Demand for senior interim and fractional leadership has accelerated sharply, with C-suite interim engagements rising 151% since 2021 (Heidrick, 2026), and SMEs now accounting for more than four-fifths of demand for high-end interim talent (Heidrick, Feb 2026). Professionals listing "fractional" in their LinkedIn title have grown from around 2,000 in 2022 to more than 142,000 by early 2025 (Axios), a signal of how rapidly the model is being adopted across senior leadership.

In the UAE, where SMEs account for around 94% of all businesses (MBRSG), the conditions that drove that adoption internationally are now firmly present. Fractional | Dubai brings that proven model to the UAE, giving local businesses access to the same calibre of on-demand C-suite leadership that has driven growth globally.

Built for UAE SMEs. Flexible by Design.

Fractional | Dubai has curated the model around the commercial realities of UAE SMEs. The UAE now has more than 1.4 million registered companies (The National, Jan 2026), with 250,000 added in 2025 alone, and the demand for senior leadership is growing with them. A quarter of UAE CEOs cite a lack of key skills among their top business threats (PwC, 2025), and 90% of GCC organisations reported skills gaps in 2025 (Hays). Growing businesses need senior expertise, and the fractional model gives them access to it at the level they actually need. A full-time CFO in a UAE SME commands a base salary of AED 61,000 to 92,000 per month (Cooper Fitch, 2025), before bonus, benefits, visa costs and end-of-service gratuity of up to 8.33% of basic salary per year of service (u.ae).

Fractional | Dubai gives businesses access to that same calibre of senior leadership through flexible engagements that can support project work, interim cover, specialist mandates, funding rounds, scale-up, restructuring and leadership transitions. Whether that means one day a month, three days a week, or a defined engagement, the model scales up or down as priorities shift. Engagements operate with no visa burden, no insurance burden, no end-of-service liability and one month's notice. As the business evolves, the leadership support evolves with it.

A Curated Collective. Matched to the Challenge.

Behind the model is a curated and vetted collective of more than 350 senior executives across every function, many with leadership experience at Fortune 500 companies. Every engagement is built around precision, matching each SME with the executive best suited to its specific stage, industry and challenge, whether that is a CFO for a funding round, a COO to scale operations, a CMO for growth, or senior cover during a leadership transition.

From initial brief to deployment, the right executive is matched and embedded within weeks, hands-on from day one. These are leaders who have faced the problems SMEs are facing, solved them before, and are placed directly into the business with the support, structure and governance needed so that both the SME and the fractional executive are fully supported for success.

Battle-Tested. Ready for What’s Next.

The executives in the collective have built their experience across the full spectrum of business conditions, from periods of rapid growth, fundraising and market expansion, to downturns, restructurings and periods of rapid change, including turnaround and crisis-management specialists available at short notice. That experience makes SMEs more resilient: easy to start, easy to adjust, with immediate access to the right specialist when conditions shift. It also prepares businesses for what is coming next, from AI adoption to market change, with leaders who have already navigated it.

The Ecosystem Advantage. A Stronger Network of Experts

What ultimately sets Fractional | Dubai apart is the collective behind every engagement. Fractional | Dubai invests in its clients by investing in its collective, with regular events, peer collaboration, mentoring and shared learning keeping every executive connected, supported and positioned to execute at the highest level. Every executive embedded in a business is supported by the wider ecosystem, bringing an external perspective that surfaces blind spots and opportunities a long-standing team can sometimes miss, while giving SMEs access to a stronger network of leaders. Depending on the needs of the business, a client can draw on a single executive or a small team, with each engagement backed by the experience and support of the whole collective.

Rhys Holding, Co-Founder of Fractional | Dubai, said: “Having built, operated and sold an SME myself, I understand how heavy the leadership gap can become. Across the UAE, many growing businesses reach a point where the founder is making executive-level decisions across every part of the business, often without executive-level support around them. Fractional | Dubai was built to change that. We give businesses access to flexible C-suite talent that embeds directly into the business, while backing every engagement with the support, structure and governance needed to help it succeed. We are building a collective of senior executives that stands behind the businesses we serve.”

Sam Loyd, Co-Founder of Fractional | Dubai, added: “The fractional model is well established in mature markets and the results speak for themselves. The UAE is at a point where the conditions that drove that adoption internationally are very much present, and the demand from SMEs for a smarter, more agile approach to senior leadership is growing. Fractional | Dubai is the structured, collective response to that demand, and the timing of this launch reflects exactly where the market is heading.”

Fractional | Dubai now brings its model to the UAE, building on an established collective of senior fractional executives and direct experience delivering fractional leadership inside SMEs. The business serves companies across all industries, with a particular focus on SMEs with 10 to 200 employees navigating critical points of growth, transition or leadership change. Typical client scenarios include preparing for a funding round, professionalising operations, entering a new market, replacing or supplementing leadership, managing a defined project, or needing specialist executive support without hiring full-time.

With more than 350 curated and vetted fractional executives and a clear mission to become the defining name in fractional leadership across the UAE and beyond, Fractional | Dubai is redefining how SMEs access and deploy senior leadership in a market that has never needed it more.

About Fractional | Dubai

Fractional | Dubai is the fractional executive search partner for the UAE’s SMEs, with a curated and vetted collective of more than 350 senior executives. Founded by Rhys Holding and Sam Loyd, the business connects SMEs across the UAE with C-suite talent across finance, operations, technology, marketing, people and growth, matched to the stage, industry and challenge of each business. Each executive embeds directly into the business to advise, execute and take ownership of outcomes, delivering senior leadership without the commitment of a full-time hire. Engagements are flexible by design and can scale up or down as business priorities evolve. Executives can be engaged for project work, interim cover or specialist mandates, with engagements structured to give businesses the commercial freedom of senior leadership without the overhead of permanent employment. Through its collective, regular events, peer collaboration, mentoring and shared learning, Fractional | Dubai provides the support, structure and governance needed to help every engagement succeed. Its mission is to become the defining name in fractional leadership across the UAE and beyond.

Website: www.fractional-dubai.com

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