Umm Al Quwain, UAE: Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real-estate developer globally and National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide preferential mortgage and financing solutions for customers purchasing off plan residential units across Sobha Realty’s developments.

The partnership reflects the commitment towards supporting the UAE’s dynamic real estate sector by making homeownership more accessible and delivering tailored financing solutions that meet the evolving needs of both end-users and property investors.

Eligible customers purchasing residential units from Sobha will benefit from competitive mortgage rates, preferential financing terms, and a streamlined application process designed to provide greater convenience and flexibility throughout their home-buying journey.

The collaboration combines Sobha’s reputation for delivering high-quality, master-planned communities with NBQ’s customer-centric banking services and expertise in residential financing, enabling customers to make informed property decisions supported by reliable and flexible financial solutions.

The UAE’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate strong momentum, driven by robust economic fundamentals, investor confidence, progressive government policies, and growing demand from local and international buyers. As financing plays an increasingly important role in facilitating sustainable market growth, partnerships between leading financial institutions and developers are becoming essential to enhancing accessibility and supporting long-term investment.

Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty said: “At Sobha Realty, we are committed to creating exceptional living experiences while ensuring that the path to homeownership is as seamless and accessible as possible. Our partnership with NBQ reflects a shared vision of delivering greater value to customers through integrated solutions that simplify the home-buying journey and empower buyers to make confident investment decisions.

As demand for high-quality residential communities continues to grow across the UAE, access to flexible and reliable financing has become increasingly important. By combining Sobha Realty’s legacy of craftsmanship, quality, and customer-centricity with NBQ’s expertise in residential financing, we are enhancing the overall customer experience and supporting the long-term growth of the UAE’s real estate sector. We look forward to enabling more individuals, families, and investors to access the exceptional lifestyle offered across our developments.”

Mr. Adnan Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain, said: “At NBQ, we believe responsible financing is a key enabler of sustainable development and one of the most effective ways to support the continued development of the UAE’s real estate sector. Our partnership with Sobha reflects our commitment to helping individuals and families to realize their dream homes and providing investors with flexible financing solutions that allow them to capitalize on the opportunities offered by one of the world's most dynamic property markets.”

He added: “We are focused on providing a seamless and personalized banking experience that empowers our customers to make confident financial decisions. Through strategic partnerships with trusted developers such as Sobha, we continue to expand our financing solutions that combine convenience, flexibility and long-term value, while contributing to the UAE’s vision for sustainable growth. This MoU reinforces NBQ’s broader strategy of building partnerships across key sectors of the economy and delivering innovative solutions that create lasting value for customers, businesses, and communities”.

The agreement will allow customers to avail mortgage loans on homes purchased within Sobha Realty’s flagship masterplans in Umm Al Quwain; Sobha Siniya Island and Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty and across all of the other developments of Sobha Realty.

Together, these landmark developments underscore Sobha Realty’s long-term commitment to shaping the future of UAE through thoughtfully designed communities that elevate quality of life, attract investment, and support the emirate’s broader economic and urban development ambitions.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur – the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For nearly five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualization, design, and development. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, the ‘The Art of Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organization’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has sixteen masterplans across the UAE and is expanding its presence in new international markets such as the US and Australia. The flagship community of Sobha Realty (Sobha Hartland) is a thriving community that is home to over 11,000 residents.

Sobha Siniya Island, Sobha Realty's masterplan and its very first-ever luxury island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts within a serene island setting.

About NBQ

Established in 1982, the National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) is a leading UAE national bank offering a comprehensive range of retail, corporate, and treasury banking solutions. Headquartered in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, NBQ is committed to supporting the UAE’s economic growth through customer-centric services, digital innovation, and sustainable banking practices. The Bank continues to strengthen its market position through strategic partnerships, prudent financial management, and a strong focus on governance and compliance.