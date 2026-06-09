Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain – MG Motor Bahrain – Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of the British-born brand in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the launch of a special event titled “MG Test Drive”, taking place at District 1 from June 11 to 13, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, offering visitors a unique summer experience that brings together excitement, performance and modern technology.

MG Motor Bahrain invites all car enthusiasts and those seeking a different driving experience to visit the event location and discover a selected range of MG’s most prominent models up close, including the MG ONE, MG GT, MG HS, and MG 7. The event provides visitors with the opportunity to explore the modern design, smart features and smooth performance experience for which MG vehicles are known.

In addition, the event will offer an interactive experience for those interested in test-driving MG vehicles, allowing visitors to explore the participating models and learn more about the features of each car in line with their lifestyle and daily needs. Customers who register for a test drive will also get the chance to enter a draw to win an MG 7 weekend experience.

The event includes a special offer on the MG ONE, enabling customers to own this modern vehicle with zero down payment and monthly instalments starting from BD145. With its bold design, smart technologies, and practical character, the MG ONE presents an ideal choice for young drivers, small families, and those looking for a vehicle that combines striking presence with everyday reliability.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, stated: “We are pleased to launch ‘MG Test Drive’ event at District 1, giving customers and visitors a special opportunity to discover the latest MG models in a closer and more interactive way. We believe that experiencing a vehicle in person is the best way to discover its value, whether in terms of design, performance, or technology.”

He added: “This event focuses on some of MG’s most distinctive models, including the MG ONE, MG GT, MG HS, and MG 7, which reflect the diversity of the MG brand and its ability to meet different customer aspirations. We invite everyone to visit us, register for a test drive, and take advantage of the exclusive offers available throughout the event period.”

Through this event, MG Motor Bahrain reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative and customer-focused experiences that reflect the modern spirit of the MG brand and its ambition to further strengthen its presence in the Bahraini market. Those wishing to participate can visit District 1 during the event days from 11 to 13 June 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

For more information, please contact MG Motor Bahrain on 17703703, visit www.mg-bahrain.com. Stay tuned to MG.Bahrain on Facebook, mg_bah on Instagram or MG_Bahrain on X for the latest offers and updates. Terms and conditions apply.

About Zayani Motors:

For over three decades, Zayani Motors has been a trusted name in the automotive industry, driven by a commitment to excellence and a passion for delivering exceptional products and services. Founded in 1994, our company has built a reputation for providing high-quality vehicles and solutions to both commercial and non-commercial clients. With a history of continuous progress and improvement, we strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers while staying true to our founding vision. At Zayani Motors, we are dedicated to building long-term relationships with our clients by offering reliable, efficient, and customer-centric solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.

For more information:

Website: www.zmotors.com

Instagram: @zayanimotors

Facebook: Zayani Motors Bahrain

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since acquiring MG, SAIC MOTOR, a Global Fortune 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

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Muhannad Mansour

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Hussain Nasser

hnasser@mediascenebh.com