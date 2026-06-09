Abu Dhabi, UAE : As the excitement builds for the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026, Yas Island Abu Dhabi is bringing back its Grand Prix Package for 2026, combining four days of racing with hotel stays across participating Yas Island Hotels and Yas Neighbour Hotels. From the on-track action and A-list after-race concerts to the destination’s world-class attractions and entertainment experiences, Yas Island continues to be the answer for fans looking to make the most of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Bookings are now available, with packages offering access to some of the event’s most in-demand ticket categories. Options include the Main Grandstand, West Club, West Grandstand, South Grandstand, North Grandstand, North Straight Club, North Straight, and Abu Dhabi Hill, ensuring prime views of the racing action for every fan. The thrill extends into the night as packages include entry into the iconic After-Race Concerts, with global superstars Zara Larsson, Lewis Capaldi, and Imagine Dragons already confirmed to headline the race weekend, alongside more acts set to be announced.

Packages start from AED 4,091 for a three-night stay at participating Yas Neighbour Hotels, including breakfast and a four-day Grand Prix ticket in the Abu Dhabi Hill category. Packages are also available from AED 11,070 for a three-night stay at Yas Island Hotels, including breakfast and a four-day Grand Prix ticket in the Abu Dhabi Hill category. Guests are required to stay during the F1® dates from December 3 to 6, 2026.

Beyond the track, the Yas Island Grand Prix Package 2026 includes one-day access to a choice of Yas Island’s award-winning attractions, including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ and SeaWorld® Yas Island Abu Dhabi, or an immersive experience at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. Additionally, guests will receive access to both the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan, allowing them to explore the capital’s rich cultural landmarks during their stay.

Just moments away from Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island offers guests access to world-class entertainment, dining and leisure experiences throughout the weekend. From adrenaline-fueled attractions and immersive experiences to award-winning hospitality and live entertainment, the destination continues to cement itself as the ultimate place to experience Formula 1® weekend in Abu Dhabi.

With limited ticket availability across all categories for one of the region’s biggest sporting events, fans are encouraged to book early. Following confirmation, guests will receive all relevant information regarding their digital ticket access.

For more information, please visit: https://www.yasisland.com/.

About Yas Island:

Located on the golden shores, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, and SeaWorld® Yas Island, to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, the vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W - Yas Island, Hilton Yas Island, and The WB™, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

For more information, visit www.yasisland.com

Media contacts:

Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Ridheema Singh

rrsingh@miral.ae

Weber Shandwick

Rogina Barsoum

Rbarsoum@webershandwick.com