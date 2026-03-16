JEDDAH — Saudi Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal confirmed that the fifth round of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April 17–19 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, will not take place as planned following a decision by the organizers due to the current regional situation.

The Saudi Minister of Sport and president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee said the decision was made by the organizing authorities after they outlined the reasons linked to the ongoing regional circumstances.

Earlier, Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile and Formula One announced that the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix scheduled for April, along with races from Formula 2, Formula 3 and the F1 Academy, will not be held on their originally planned dates.

The statement added that although alternatives were considered, no replacement races will be staged in April.

Prince Abdulaziz said: “We respect the decision of the FIA and Formula 1 not to hold the race at the scheduled time. We reaffirm to the international sporting community that the Kingdom was fully prepared to host this event, which it has successfully staged five times previously with excellence and distinction.”

He added that Saudi Arabia will remain a trusted and preferred destination for athletes and sports fans from around the world.

“Formula 1 is one of the major sporting events hosted in the Kingdom, organized according to the highest standards of safety, security and event management,” he said. “We always look forward to welcoming athletes and fans from across the globe.”

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