Jeddah is witnessing a tourism surge while hosting the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League Elite Finals Jeddah 2026, running until April 25, with strong attendance from fans across Asia.

The single-match format has increased visitor numbers, hotel occupancy, and demand for entertainment and transport services across the city, reported SPA.

Coastal destinations, particularly the Jeddah Waterfront, have seen heavy footfall as visitors enjoy the seaside atmosphere and related events.

Jeddah Historic District has also attracted interest as a cultural landmark, offering heritage sites, traditional markets, and handicrafts that reflect the Kingdom’s cultural identity.

Hosting top Asian clubs reinforces Jeddah’s position as a sports and tourism hub capable of staging major international events.

The tournament highlights the integration of sports with tourism and cultural experiences, enhancing the Kingdom’s presence on the regional and global tourism map.

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