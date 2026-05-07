The Saudi Red Sea Authority and the Royal Commission for AlUla have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening institutional integration in the development of public policies aimed at environmental protection, advancing sustainable tourism development, and enhancing implementation efficiency and governance.

The MoU supports the sustainability of destinations and reinforces the balance between preserving natural resources and elevating the quality of the tourism experience, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Saudi Red Sea Authority by Head of Policies and Regulations Captain Traheb Alotaibi, and on behalf of the Royal Commission for AlUla by Chief General Counsel Sultan AlBooq.

The MoU aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise in public policies related to protecting terrestrial and marine ecosystems, supporting the sustainable use of land, and safeguarding wildlife.

It also covers sustainable tourism development, destination integration, and enhancing the visitor experience through sustainable practices and activities, in addition to institutional capacity-building and the exchange of relevant knowledge, data, and studies.

This collaboration builds on the shared vision of both entities to develop more integrated operating models for managing environmental and tourism assets, and to translate sustainability from a conceptual framework into implementation pathways with greater impact.

It also contributes to enhancing the added value of national destinations and supporting their long-term readiness.

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