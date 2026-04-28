Al-Urumah Season has cemented its standing as one of Saudi Arabia's most prominent eco-tourism destinations, with visitor numbers exceeding 1.7 million since its launch.

This reflects the growing demand for this type of tourism and the success of efforts to develop it, reported Saudi Press Agency.

Within Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve and King Khalid Royal Reserve, the season's fifth edition offered distinctive experiences blending nature, adventure, and heritage, reflecting the area's rich biodiversity.

Over five years, the authority developed an integrated eco-tourism system supported by expanded service providers, infrastructure development, and local community empowerment.

The sixth edition is expected to launch next November, with innovative programs enhancing sustainability, expanding community participation, and highlighting the cultural heritage of both reserves.

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