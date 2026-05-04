The Tourism Development Fund (TDF), the national enabler of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, has launched the Tourism Hackathons Programme, with registration opened on April 28, 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate the development of innovative, entrepreneur-led solutions that support the sector’s growth.

Organised by TDF Grow, the Fund’s non-financial enablement arm, the programme is designed to unlock new ideas and translate them into practical solutions that contribute to the national economy, in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Commenting on the launch, Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of TDF, highlighted that the programme reinforces the Fund’s role as a driver of innovation in tourism, enabling Saudi talent to develop impactful solutions that elevate services and enhance visitor experiences across Saudi Arabia.

He added: “At TDF, we are committed to strengthening the tourism innovation ecosystem by introducing initiatives that empower entrepreneurs to deliver solutions that improve experiences and increase service efficiency across destinations. The Tourism Hackathons serve as a platform to accelerate promising ideas and connect them to a broader support ecosystem, contributing to a more competitive and sustainable tourism sector.”

The hackathons will take place across eight cities in Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Makkah, Taif, Qassim, Hail, AlUla, Jeddah, and Khobar, expanding access to talent and innovation nationwide.

The programme focuses on key development areas within the tourism sector, including accommodation solutions, tourism guiding, supporting services, and experience design.

These tracks span areas such as alternative lodging, digital tourism services, transport and booking solutions, as well as rural, cultural, religious, and medical tourism experiences.

The launch of TDF Tourism Hackathons builds on the success of previous editions in 2024 and 2025, delivered across 6 regions: Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Aseer, and Madinah, which attracted more than 802 registrants and over 533 participants.

The programme supported the development of more than 128 startups, led to the establishment of over 50 commercial registrations, and connected promising ventures with partners under the Tourism Empowerment Programmes, enabling their continued growth and access to funding.

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