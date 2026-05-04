Africa’s hospitality industry is experiencing rapid expansion, with 577 hotels and resorts currently in development, totaling 104,444 rooms, representing a 13.3% year-on-year increase (W Hospitality Group, 2025). The strongest growth is concentrated in North Africa, led by Egypt (33,926 rooms) and Morocco (8,579 rooms), while key Sub-Saharan markets include Nigeria (7,320 rooms), Ethiopia (5,648 rooms), Kenya (4,344 rooms), and South Africa (4,076 rooms).

“As advisors to hotel investors in high-pipeline markets like Egypt and Nigeria, HTI Consulting’s Wayne Troughton notes that sourcing the right suppliers and finding cost-effective FF&E and MEP solutions is crucial to the viability of new developments. Procurement teams must prioritize scalable suppliers capable of delivering products that meet brand specifications and cost targets.”

In major pipeline markets such as Egypt and Nigeria—where developments are increasingly concentrated in urban hubs—procurement strategies are shifting toward modular and scalable solutions, particularly FF&E (furniture, fixtures and equipment) packages. These bundled solutions, which include beds, lighting, and casegoods made from hardwood, laminate, or metal, are designed to speed up installation, reduce downtime, and support fast-track construction timelines.

Industry experts note that while FF&E bundles improve efficiency, they also require precise coordination to ensure alignment with brand standards and cost expectations.

Procurement challenges: logistics gaps and cost overruns

Despite strong demand, industry stakeholders highlight structural inefficiencies in supply chains. Traditional supplier networks often struggle with fragmented logistics and inconsistent specifications. Operators in markets such as Kenya and South Africa report 20–30% cost overruns due to mismatched deliveries, accelerating the shift toward pre-vetted, Africa-ready supplier ecosystems.

Energy resilience and operational efficiency drive procurement decisions

Across Africa’s hospitality sector, energy and water constraints are becoming central procurement considerations. Hotels are increasingly adopting resilient technologies, including:

Solar-integrated HVAC systems

Smart water recycling technologies

IoT-enabled real-time monitoring systems

Back-of-house operations are also evolving. Modern hotel kitchens are prioritizing energy-efficient, high-throughput equipment, while hygiene standards are driving demand for touchless dispensers and antimicrobial surfaces. Wellness facilities, meanwhile, require fixtures designed for heat and humidity resilience.

A 2025 study shows 78% of hotel chains already use AI for predictive maintenance, while 89% plan to expand adoption to reduce energy consumption by 15–25% (h2c Global AI Adoption Study).

Procurement teams are increasingly favoring suppliers that offer integrated solutions, including foodservice equipment with embedded efficiency tracking, digital inventory systems, and climate-adapted wellness products. At the same time, rising cost pressures are encouraging greater reliance on local manufacturing, reducing import duties and lead times while maintaining global brand standards.

Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa: connecting suppliers and developers

Taking place from 10–12 June 2026 at the CTICC in Cape Town, Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa will bring together the full hospitality value chain—from Egypt’s large-scale developments to South Africa’s refurbishment market—connecting buyers and suppliers across interiors, kitchens, technology, hygiene, wellness, and foodservice equipment.

“Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa is purposefully designed to bring together stakeholders navigating key industry challenges, including procurement, within Africa’s rapidly growing hotel and food services sector,” said Margaret Peters, Event Director, Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa. “With over 5,000 trade visitors, more than 150 exhibitors, and 10 targeted workshops, the event creates a platform for procurement directors, suppliers and solution providers to connect, share insights and explore practical solutions across interiors, kitchens, hygiene, wellness and food service.

“It’s not just an expo – it’s a meeting place where buyers and suppliers can engage directly, explore solutions, and build the partnerships needed to navigate evolving procurement demands. In June 2026 at CTICC Cape Town, we’re creating an environment where the industry can respond to pipeline growth with greater confidence.”

HTI Consulting’s Wayne Troughton added: “The Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa platform excels here by curating vetted exhibitors, letting developers compare real-time solutions and build resilient networks. For 2026 projects, skipping platforms like these risks supply gaps; attending ensures capital allocation aligns with acceleration.”

“The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (FEDHASA) represents frontline operators grappling with Africa’s hospitality surge (the 577 projects, 104,444 rooms); however, procurement lags expose vulnerabilities in staffing, energy, and supply chains. We’re advocating for evolved strategies: local manufacturing to assist with overcoming import delays, sustainable tech for water-scarce hubs, and automation in foodservice to combat labor shortages,” shares Lee-Anne Singer, Chairperson FEDHASA Cape. “We’re delighted that Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa steps up as the vital nexus, connecting our members to 150+ suppliers across key categories during peak investment. With 10 workshops on efficiency trends, it empowers smarter decisions, boosts local empowerment, and safeguards long-term performance. Industry readiness starts with events like this.”

Registration now open

Registration is open for hospitality professionals seeking to source new products, explore partnerships, and gain insight into Africa’s rapidly growing hotel and hospitality sector.

For more information, visit www.thehotelshowafrica.com.

Photo credit: Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa.

Source: Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa.