The conversation around African hospitality has shifted. For years, the continent was framed in terms of “untapped potential”; today, that potential is translating into sustained, undeniable growth. The industry has moved beyond recovery and into a phase of sophisticated expansion that is reshaping the global travel map.



The evidence of this momentum is everywhere. With over 100,000 hotel rooms recently entering the development pipeline across the continent, the ripple effects are profound. This scale of growth does more than just fill beds; it injects vital capital into local economies and creates a value chain that supports everyone from artisanal craftspeople and independent restaurateurs to professional tour guides.

However, as the sector matures, the metric for success has changed. It is no longer enough to simply build - we must build with intention. To ensure this trajectory remains sustainable and value-driven, the industry must align around three critical pillars: the needs of the "new guest", the localisation mandate, and the evolution of the management model.

The shifting demand: understanding the 'New African Guest’

Before going into more depth on those pillars, it’s worth taking a deeper look at the shifts that have propelled growth in African hospitality. Part of its growth can be put down to an increase in travel in general. In 2024, global tourism recovered to pre-pandemic levels and surpassed those levels in 2025.

In part, that’s because of an increase in international travellers to key African destinations like South Africa. But there’s also been an increase in intra-African travel, largely driven by relaxed visa requirements and falling flight prices.

Regardless of where these travellers come from, they’ve helped build the phenomenon of the “New African Guest”. This guest actively seeks out meaningful, hyper-personalised experiences rooted deeply in local culture and heritage. Meeting their needs requires operators to innovate beyond standardised service offerings and demands a flexible, locally attuned operational strategy.

Pillar 1: The localisation mandate and adaptability

Part of meeting the needs of the New African Guest means achieving real localisation. While global standards are essential, they are insufficient on their own. True value comes from incorporating local sensibilities. At Valor, we incorporate this approach into our operations through our “Whole World of Local” philosophy, which combines global expertise with local insights and community integration.

This philosophy is backed by a long-term commitment to the continent; Valor has been operating in Africa for 11 years and has seen substantial growth specifically within the last three years.

Meeting this mandate also requires flexibility and adaptability. It's not just about hiring locally; it's about embedding the business within the community's culture, supply chain, and aesthetic. More than that, however, it requires global experience and expertise to be adapted rather than imposed.

Pillar 2: The third-party management model

But very few individual establishments can afford to meet the needs of the New African Guest on their own. The changes needed can be capital-intensive, especially given the sector’s growth. But financing can be challenging.

Valor currently manages a portfolio of 14 properties across 6 African countries. While the landscape is always shifting—having recently moved on from two properties in Zanzibar and one in Cape Town—we have offset this by growing our advisory work by 5 projects. This agility is mirrored in our recent development pipeline, with new signings in West Africa and Namibia representing a combined capital expenditure of R1.85bn (R1.3bn and R540m, respectively).

That illustrates that a third-party management model is the most effective solution for the continent. In addition to having easier access to capital, third-party management companies can help decouple ownership risk from operational expertise, focusing on efficiency, profitability, and asset value appreciation over the long term. This model can also provide immediate access to global best practices, systems, and technology without the owner needing to build them from scratch.

This model also allows for flexible brand alignment. In our current portfolio, while we work with various global partners, our IHG and Hilton-affiliated properties demonstrate our ability to scale with major global marques while maintaining operational independence.

Pillar 3: The critical role of the local GM

In our experience, the right hotel general manager (GM) is critical to achieving this approach. Think of them as the “bus driver” who steers the local experience. To do that effectively, the GM must be a local culture fit and be empowered to translate global strategy into an authentic, on-the-ground experience.

That doesn’t mean they necessarily have to be “born-and-bred” locals, but the greater their understanding of, and relationships with, the local community, the better. Remember, as a leader, the GM is key to delivering the authentic experiences the New African Guest demands, driving both local employment and business success.

Optimism and the road ahead

Ultimately, there’s so much cause for optimism in African hospitality. Despite global political and economic ructions, it’s finally achieving growth in line with its potential. But long-term success isn’t guaranteed. Players within hospitality must continually adapt to the changing needs of the New African Guest.

Their best hope of achieving that is through partnerships, including with third-party management firms, that act as indispensable partners for owners, investors, and communities seeking to navigate this roadmap and create lasting value across the entire African hospitality ecosystem.

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