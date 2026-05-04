When President William Ruto tours Tanzania to address its lawmakers on May 5, 2026, he will make history as the first Kenyan Head of State to do so.

The timing is significant, as Kenya and its southern neighbour wade through a mined diplomatic landscape, with on-off, on-again relations over trade disputes and political philosophy.

For President Ruto, Tanzania is the second country whose legislature he will be addressing since he took office in 2022. The first was Uganda, where he addressed parliament in Kampala in October 2023.

Tanzania presents both opportunity and challenge for the Kenyan leader, a pan-Africanism advocate with a keen eye on business.

On May 5, he will be speaking directly to lawmakers, and hence public opinion shapers in Tanzania. He will be framing the speech to show that Tanzania and Kenya are joined at the hip, in spite of incessant trade tiffs between the duo.

In Uganda, Ruto told lawmakers that a united region was better than a fragmented one, amid bickering between the two EAC partners over milk trade.“Our partnership is the backbone of East Africa’s integration and a pillar of our shared prosperity,” he said. “We must dismantle barriers to trade and allow goods, services, and people to move freely across our borders. The East African Community is strongest when we act as one market, one people, and one destiny.”Then he turned to youth, a problem that sometimes becomes an opportunity in this region: “Our young people are the greatest resource we share. Their innovation and energy must be harnessed to build the East Africa of tomorrow.”In Dodoma on Tuesday, Ruto will likely hype his pet subjects: Regional integration, trade, pan-Africanism, and climate change.

But the address there represents a high-level diplomatic gesture aimed at solidifying the strategic partnership between Kenya and Tanzania.

On Wednesday, while announcing the event, Tanzania’s Deputy Speaker Daniel Sillo said it will aim to enhance fraternity, resolve trade disputes, and promote economic integration within the East African Community (EAC).

Tanzanian leaders Jakaya Kikwete and Samia Suluhu have in the past addressed the Kenyan parliament, playing down any notion of bad blood between the pair.

The two neighbours and original founders of the EAC as well as Uganda, have however had a strained “sibling rivalry” dynamic, characterised by deep economic interdependence, shared culture, and high-stakes trade disputes.

When President Samia travelled to Kenya in May 2021 on a state visit, the two sides agreed to tackle a list of two-dozen business issues. But others soon cropped up.

And last year, Tanzania imposed restrictions on foreign nationals operating small-scale businesses and banned foreigners in the mining sector, directly impacting thousands of Kenyans.

The Samia administration has also recently restricted foreign service providers in companies owned by Tanzanians. The policies did not specifically mention countries exempt from the directives.

But, according to Kenya’s ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ruto visit signifies a shift toward deeper, more trusting bilateral relations and enhanced regional integration within the EAC.“President Ruto’s scheduled address to the Tanzanian Parliament on May 5, 2026, is to strengthen relationships between Kenya and Tanzania by focusing on deepening bilateral ties in trade, investment, and regional cooperation,” said Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.“Tanzania is Kenya’s second-largest trading partner after Uganda. The President’s scheduled address will address some of the bilateral issues that are meant to improve trade between the two countries.”The visit comes exactly five years after President Samia addressed the Kenyan Parliament on May 5, 2021, mirroring her efforts to rebuild trust and indicating a reciprocal commitment to fostering strong personal rapport between the two leaders.

Officials are upbeat about cross-investments, which signal growing trust. In March, Tanzanian businessman Rostam Azizi, through his firm Taarifa Ltd, acquired a 54.08 percent controlling stake in Nation Media Group from the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development. Nairobi sees this as a positive trend, as Kenyan firms have also invested in Tanzania.“You are aware that we have an arrangement with Tanzania to tap into their gas in Tanga. The President’s scheduled address is also significant coming at a time when Kenya, alongside Uganda, is pushing for the construction of a regional oil refinery in Tanga,” Mr Mudavadi said.

The mega refinery is proposed at Tanga, with potential for a connected pipeline to Mombasa.

Tanzania is coming from a tricky period, where election violence in October last year led to at least 518 deaths and hugely dented its image abroad.

The violence saw a number of Kenyans killed, with a many others still missing.

The tension in 2025 also led to the detention and deportation of Kenyan and Ugandan legal observers from Tanzania.

Tanzania has banned imports of specific Kenyan products such as poultry and cigarettes, and imposed non-tariff barriers that Kenya argues violate EAC protocols.“We are in the EAC and some of the issues of concern to us can only be resolved through dialogue bilateral and of course under the armpit of the EAC,” said Mudavadi.

In April, Tanzania banned foreigners from providing 14 key services in the mining sector, with Anthony Mavunde, minister for Minerals, explaining that the measure was part of implementation of the Local Content Policy in the mining sector, “as well as strengthening Corporate Social Responsibility obligations for holders of mining licences.”This protectionist pivot threatens regional trade.

For Kenyan firms, many of which have established a presence in the Tanzanian service sector over the past decade, the ban represents a multibillion-shilling potential loss.

Nairobi-based legal companies, insurance brokers, and logistics giants have long used Tanzania as a primary expansion hub.

Trade analysts in Nairobi estimate that the contraction in export revenue from these services could exceed $95 million (Ksh12.4 billion) annually if the ban is strictly enforced across all 100 percent locally owned Tanzanian firms.

While the Tanzanian economy is projected to grow by 5.8 percent in 2026, the government is under pressure to ensure this growth translates into jobs for its youth. By ring-fencing these 14 services, the government expects to create over 45,000 new opportunities for Tanzanian graduates and artisans within the next 24 months.

Mavunde emphasised that this is not an act of hostility but a fulfilment of the Local Content Policy. But the timing is sensitive.

Dr Kizito Sabala, a lecturer, researcher, and consultant in international relations, peace and security at the University of Nairobi, said President Ruto needs to bring out the issues that speak to bilateral relations between Kenya and Tanzania because he has also presented himself as a pan-Africanist.“But I don’t see resolving such trade disputes happening,” he said. “I will be very happy if Ruto will raise the issue of Kenyans working in the mining sector. But I’m not sure that issue is going to be raised. The major problem is that it becomes more of a bilateral issue than an EAC issue,” he said.

There is a possibility that Kenyans may have to make sacrifices for Tanzania to accept that.”He said Ruto addressing the Chama cha Mapinduzi-dominated parliament may not yield much for Kenya.“What is important is what issues President Ruto put on the table.

EAC is not citizen-driven, it is an elite driven regional bloc,” the scholar said.

Still, each of Tanzania’s leaders has had own ambitions. The administration of the late President John Magufuli’s infamously burnt Kenyan chicks, took an odd policy on Covid-19, and was seen as anti-trade with foreign allies.

Before last year’s elections, both nations competed for dominance within the EAC, with Kenya acting as the regional business hub, and Tanzania emphasising its role as a stable regional player with access to crucial sea routes. The post-election chaos erased that image.

Still, with Ruto portraying himself as a democrat, and vilifying leaders who get 97 percent of the vote (Samia got 97.8 percent), it will be interesting to see how he navigates the politics.

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