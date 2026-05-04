As pressure mounts to reduce emissions without disrupting industrial output, hydrogen is emerging as a central solution. Among its pathways, hydrogen produced with Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), often called blue hydrogen, is gaining attention as a practical, near-term option for decarbonising energy systems that still rely on fossil fuels.

The principle is simple but impactful. Hydrogen is produced using conventional processes, typically from natural gas, but the carbon dioxide generated during production is captured before it is released. This CO₂ is then transported and stored deep underground in geological formations.

By preventing emissions from entering the atmosphere, hydrogen becomes a significantly lower-carbon energy carrier, even when fossil fuels remain part of the upstream mix.

This approach is particularly relevant for sectors where electrification is not easily achievable. Heavy industry, shipping and long-haul transport require dense, reliable energy sources and hydrogen offers a viable alternative. It acts as an energy vector, capable of storing and delivering energy across systems, rather than being a primary source itself. With CCS in place, its environmental footprint is reduced, making it suitable for early-stage decarbonisation efforts.

A key advantage of hydrogen with CCS lies in its ability to scale using existing infrastructure. Countries with established oil and gas industries already possess many of the technical capabilities required, from processing facilities to subsurface expertise. This reduces the time needed to deploy solutions at scale, allowing emissions reductions to begin sooner rather than later.

However, the model is not without its constraints. The effectiveness of CCS depends on high capture rates and reliable long-term storage. Infrastructure for transporting and storing CO₂ must be carefully developed and costs remain a consideration. While not a zero-carbon solution, hydrogen with CCS can significantly cut direct emissions and provide a transition pathway as renewable-based hydrogen continues to grow.

For Oman, this pathway presents a strategic opportunity. As the country advances its ambitions to become a global hydrogen hub, particularly through large-scale green hydrogen projects in Al Duqm and Dhofar, hydrogen with CCS could play a complementary role in the near term. Leveraging existing energy infrastructure and geological storage potential, Oman can accelerate emissions reduction while building capacity for a longer-term shift towards fully renewable hydrogen.

In the evolving energy landscape, hydrogen with CCS represents a bridge to a cleaner system. It offers a realistic route to reduce emissions today, while enabling the gradual transformation towards a more resilient energy future.

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