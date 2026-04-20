A group of Egyptian and Chinese companies will work together to explore the development of a Mediterranean green hydrogen hub in Alexandria.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Egypt-based Abu Qir Fertilisers & Chemicals Company; AlexFert, a subsidiary of Valmore Holding; Orascom Construction and China’s UEG Green Hydrogen Development Holding on the sidelines of EGYPES 2026, the companies said in a joint press statement.

As part of the MoU, UEG and Orascom Construction will lead feasibility studies for 500 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation (wind and solar) and green hydrogen production.

Abu Qir Fertilisers & Chemicals Company and AlexFert will evaluate integrating green hydrogen into ammonia production processes, targeting 480 tonnes per day of green ammonia.

The MoU will establish a framework for cooperation among the parties, enabling technical, commercial, and regulatory assessments and the negotiation of definitive agreements for the project’s development.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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