MUSCAT - As the world accelerates its transition towards renewable energy sources, the Sultanate of Oman is emerging as a key regional player with highly ambitious plans for clean energy development, particularly in wind energy and green hydrogen. Leveraging its strategic location and unique desert climate, Oman offers a natural open-air laboratory for developing innovative energy solutions suited to arid environments.

Against this backdrop, a research team from Sultan Qaboos University, led by Dr Naveed Nasiri from the College of Engineering, has conducted a comprehensive study assessing the potential of converting Oman's wind resources into green hydrogen. The research addresses a critical knowledge gap linking renewable energy generation with hydrogen production technologies.

The study went beyond theoretical analysis, employing detailed simulations across 14 geographical locations in Oman and utilising advanced statistical tools to evaluate wind energy resources. This rigorous scientific approach enabled the researchers to assess the efficiency of each site and its capacity to generate reliable clean energy, while providing objective comparisons based not only on wind speeds but also on economic viability and the practicality of converting wind energy into hydrogen fuel suitable for storage and export.

The findings revealed that Thamrait and Marmul are among the most promising locations for investment in the green hydrogen sector. Both sites demonstrated an exceptional ability to support the continuous and efficient operation of wind turbines throughout the year, with high levels of reliability and consistency, thereby significantly enhancing the prospects for successful green hydrogen projects in Oman.

The significance of the research extends beyond economic returns to encompass substantial environmental benefits. Such projects could play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions on a large scale. Estimates indicate that a site such as Thamrait alone could help prevent the release of thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions annually. This tangible environmental impact supports the government's climate commitments, particularly those outlined in Oman Vision 2040, which places sustainability at the forefront of national priorities and seeks to achieve Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2050. In this context, green hydrogen represents not only a promising economic opportunity but also a strategic pillar for enhancing future energy security and reducing the nation's carbon footprint.

While highlighting these opportunities, the study also acknowledges the challenges associated with desert environments, particularly water scarcity for electrolysis processes and logistical constraints in remote areas. To address these issues, the research team proposed innovative solutions, including integrating wind farms with alternative water sources and strengthening supporting infrastructure. These recommendations lay the foundation for a comprehensive renewable energy model tailored to arid regions.

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