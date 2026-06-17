Muscat – German University of Technology in Oman has officially inaugurated a 3D-printed Hydrogen Lab in Muscat, marking a significant development in the Sultanate’s pursuit of sustainable energy solutions. The ceremony was held under the patronage of H E Eng Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

This facility is designed to serve as a hub for research and development, focusing on the production, storage, and application of green hydrogen. By fostering collaboration between academia and the industrial sector, the project aims to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and support Oman’s ambition to become a leading global exporter of green hydrogen.

Supported by OQGN, the laboratory operates entirely on renewable energy sources, reflecting a shared commitment to national sustainability initiatives. The initiative underscores the importance of integrating scientific research with practical industrial applications to meet the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Beyond research, the lab serves as a training ground for developing national expertise in clean energy technologies. The integration of 3D-concrete printing technology, which the university previously introduced to the region, further highlights the institution’s role in promoting efficient and innovative construction practices within the Sultanate.