Eclipse Energy and Wood have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the commercialisation and global deployment of subsurface hydrogen production.

The partnership combines Wood’s global engineering, consulting, and decarbonisation expertise with Eclipse’s subsurface hydrogen technology, which repurposes existing oil reservoirs into low-cost hydrogen-producing assets.

It aims to advance hydrogen projects from early development to commercial execution.

The partnership comes as Eclipse transitions from technology validation to commercial execution, with multiple projects progressing this year.

Eclipse’s approach leverages existing oilfield infrastructure to produce low-cost, sustainable hydrogen, avoiding high capital expenditure typically associated with greenfield hydrogen developments.

By repurposing end-of-life assets, the model challenges the perception that clean hydrogen must come at a premium, while creating new revenue opportunities for their partners through geoscience, engineering, and microbiology expertise.

“Scaling hydrogen requires more than innovation—it requires pragmatism,” said Prabhdeep Singh Sekhon, CEO of Eclipse Energy. “At Eclipse, we see the subsurface not as a legacy of the energy system, but as its next frontier. By converting end-of-life oil fields into productive hydrogen assets, we can deliver a pathway that is both economically and operationally viable. Partnering with Wood strengthens our ability to move projects forward at the pace and scale required in the global market.”

Through this partnership, Eclipse will continue to lead on technology development and commercial project origination, alongside its oil field services execution partner, Weatherford.

In tandem, Wood will provide engineering design, downstream expertise and advisory support including decarbonisation strategy, lifecycle assessment (LCA), and levelised cost of hydrogen (LCOH) analysis.

“We are proud to partner with Eclipse as they move subsurface hydrogen from innovation to commercial reality,” said Dan Carter, President of Consulting at Wood. “This technology has the potential to extend the life of mature assets and oil fields, while delivering a scalable source of lower-carbon hydrogen. We’re pleased to provide the engineering and advisory expertise to help accelerate deployment in global markets.”

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