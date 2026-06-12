Qatar University (QU) has signed an MoU with QatarEnergy LNG to strengthen collaboration in education, research, development and innovation.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Ibrahim Al-Kaabi, QU’s executive vice president for Academic Affairs, and Rashid Sultan Al-Kuwari, chief engineering and projects officer at QatarEnergy LNG, in the presence of officials from both entities.

The agreement aims to promote cooperation through the exchange of experiences and information, including newsletters, journals, statistics and data. It also includes collaboration in organising studies, conferences, meetings and training for students and faculty members, in addition to supporting QU students’ graduation projects and advancing joint efforts in research, development and innovation. The agreement further enables cooperation in other areas of mutual interest between the two parties.

Prof. Ibrahim Al-Kaabi stated that the signing of the MoU reflects the university’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with leading national institutions in support of Qatar’s priorities in education, research, development and innovation. He noted that the collaboration will provide valuable opportunities for students, researchers and faculty members through joint training initiatives, knowledge exchange and support for research projects, contributing to the development of national capabilities and supporting sustainable development in the State of Qatar.

Rashid Sultan Al-Kuwari said this MoU reflects the continuing and historical collaboration between QatarEnergy LNG and QU for the last two and a half decades in the areas of education, research, knowledge sharing and community development. He added that it also supports the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and recognises the vital role that academia and local companies play in serving the country and society.

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