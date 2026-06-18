The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has convened a high-level dialogue session on the country's national intellectual property strategy, as authorities seek to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship and the transition towards a knowledge-based economy.

The event brought together members of the National Intellectual Property Strategy Committee, representatives of innovation and technology support centers, intellectual property agents, legal professionals, officials from Qatar Development Bank, and academic experts from leading South Korean universities specializing in intellectual property.

Opening the session, Saleh Abdullah Al Mana, Assistant Undersecretary for Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, underscored the importance of developing a comprehensive national intellectual property strategy aligned with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

He said Qatar's progress in digital transformation and digital inclusion had created an environment conducive to creativity and innovation, providing a strong foundation for the development of a robust intellectual property ecosystem.

In a statement, the ministry said it is working with national stakeholders and international partners to develop the strategy based on global best practices. The initiative aims to create an integrated framework that supports the entire innovation cycle, from research and development to intellectual property protection, commercialization and economic value creation.

The strategy is also expected to contribute to improving Qatar's performance in global innovation rankings.

Omar Al Ansari, Secretary-General of the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council, said the strategy would help translate the country's investments in research and innovation into a coordinated national effort.

He added that success would be measured by the strategy's ability to increase intellectual property outputs, empower innovators and institutions, and foster partnerships capable of generating tangible economic and social benefits.

Abdulbasit Taleb Al Ajji, Director of the Intellectual Property Rights Department at the ministry, said recommendations emerging from the discussions would support the development of a strategy that strengthens Qatar's international competitiveness and supports long-term economic diversification.

The session focused on raising awareness of the role intellectual property plays in economic development, encouraging collaboration among stakeholders, and gathering recommendations to support the strategy's design and implementation.

Participants also reviewed presentations examining the relationship between intellectual property and economic growth, as well as the experiences of Qatar and South Korea in fostering innovation-driven development.

Discussions highlighted the strategic role of intellectual property in promoting innovation, supporting entrepreneurship, attracting high-quality investment and enhancing national competitiveness. Participants stressed that intellectual property should be viewed not only as a legal protection mechanism but also as a strategic asset capable of creating economic value and supporting sustainable development.

The dialogue concluded with a review of opportunities to further develop Qatar's intellectual property ecosystem in line with national development priorities, reinforcing the country's ambition to position itself as a regional hub for innovation and knowledge-based industries.

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