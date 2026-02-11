KUWAIT -- The 22nd Kuwait-Japan Joint Symposium, titled "Advancement in Petroleum Industries," kicked off on Tuesday.

Organized by the Petroleum Research Center at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) in cooperation with the Japan Cooperation Center for Petroleum (JCCP), the Japan Petroleum Institute (JPI), and the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), the event aims to discuss the latest innovations and transformations in the refining sector.

In his opening speech, KISR Director General Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan stated that continuous cooperation with Japan spans decades, dating back to the Arabian Oil Company's contribution to establishing the institute.



He noted that the relationship has evolved to include joint research projects to bridge technological gaps, hosting Japanese scientists, and training Kuwaiti researchers at Japanese institutions.



Al-Humaidan added that the two-day symposium discusses vital topics, including innovation in the refining industry, green initiatives, membrane technology, plant safety, digital transformation, and corrosion reduction.

He affirmed that all activities are coordinated with the oil sector to ensure the enhancement of national companies' technical capabilities.

On her part, KNPC CEO Wadha Al-Khatib affirmed in her speech the company's commitment to building a resilient, efficient, and sustainable core business aligned with sustainability, energy transition, and digital transformation goals.



Al-Khatib revealed a "prominent regional event" achieved by the company in the past three weeks, representing the completion of the first fully digital shipment in the Kuwaiti oil sector and the export of a petrochemical naphtha shipment from Mina Abdullah Refinery to Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation.



She pointed out that the company recently obtained three patents related to solutions for technical operational challenges, a result of the innovation culture fostered among employees. She highlighted the importance of the long-standing partnership with KISR and Japanese centers in leveraging technical capabilities and specialized training programs.



In turn, Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Kenichiro Mukai emphasized the depth of bilateral relations, which ascended to the level of a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" following the visit of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Japan in May 2025.

Ambassador Mukai stressed his country's commitment to supporting Kuwait's transition toward clean energy through advanced Japanese technology.



He explained that achieving a balanced energy mix including oil and gas is crucial to ensuring stable supplies while driving carbon emission reduction efforts.



Meanwhile, Senior Executive Director of JCCP Sustainable Energy Hitoshi Masuda said the center contributed to training 840 Kuwaiti participants and dispatched 224 experts, affirming continued technological cooperation and human capital development to ensure stable energy supplies.



The symposium includes 23 scientific lectures, 15 scientific posters, and two keynote lectures: the first from Japan on converting carbon dioxide to produce useful chemicals, and the second from Kuwait on petroleum refining in transition and a global view of energy transition impacts.

