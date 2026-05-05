Muscat – The Greater Muscat Master Plan (GMMP) has joined the Innovation Club of Global Business Districts, becoming the fifteenth member of the international network and the first from the Middle East. This new international achievement reflects the growing presence of the Sultanate of Oman on the global urban map.

This membership reflects the advanced position that Greater Muscat has attained as a promising urban model that combines strategic planning, quality of life, sustainability, and the ability to attract future investments and projects.

It also solidifies the capital city of Muscat's presence within a network that includes a select group of leading business districts and global business centers, including Paris-La Défense in France, Chicago Loop in the United States, Toronto Waterfront in Canada, and Liverpool Beed in the United Kingdom.

This international recognition is the culmination of efforts led by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning in developing the Greater Muscat Master Plan as a long-term strategic framework for reshaping the capital, enhancing its global competitiveness, and improving the efficiency of its urban and economic infrastructure, in line with national objectives.

This membership reflects the strategic directions of the Greater Muscat Master Plan towards building a more productive, interconnected, and sustainable global city.

This will be achieved through the development of an integrated economic system comprising 15 specialized economic clusters, enhancing the contribution of the non-oil economy, and establishing a modern urban transport network that supports sustainable mobility and quality of life. This will solidify Muscat's position as a competitive urban center at the regional and international levels.

The Global Business Districts Innovation Club is one of the leading international platforms specializing in the development of global business centers and urban areas. It includes a network of leading business districts, urban planning authorities, development and management companies, as well as a select group of investors, experts, and specialists in urban development, urban economics, and innovation.

The club aims to foster cooperation, knowledge and experience exchange, and the development of more competitive, sustainable, and attractive urban models for investment.

The Greater Muscat Master Plan's membership in this international network will enhance Muscat's global investment presence by providing access to a broad network of developers, investors, decision-makers, and international expertise specializing in the development of business districts and centers. This membership also provides an international platform to showcase the investment opportunities available in Greater Muscat, promote its strategic projects, and attract high-quality partnerships that contribute to accelerating urban and economic development.

This membership enhances Greater Muscat's credibility and attractiveness to international investors by placing it within a network of leading global business centers. This strengthens its competitiveness in attracting foreign investment, gives its urban projects a greater presence in international discussions and events related to the future of cities and the urban economy, and allows it to benefit from global best practices in developing integrated and sustainable business environments capable of attracting international companies, talent, and long-term investments.

In its official welcome statement published on its website, the World Business Districts Innovation Club emphasized that Greater Muscat's membership represents a valuable addition to global discussions on urban renewal, governance, and large-scale development. The statement also highlighted the importance of exchanging experiences and best practices among member cities to address shared urban challenges and develop innovative and sustainable solutions.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

