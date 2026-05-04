DOHA - QNB, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, and Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the QNB Center for Business Innovation, further strengthening the Group’s role in advancing business education, innovation, and the development of future-ready talent in Qatar and the wider region.

The agreement was signed by QNB Group Chief Executive Officer Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa and Dean of CMU-Q Michael Trick, alongside representatives from both institutions.

The QNB Center for Business Innovation will serve as a platform to bridge academic excellence with industry expertise, supporting the development of future-ready talent and fostering innovation across key sectors. The initiative reflects QNB Group’s continued focus on enabling knowledge-driven growth, advancing digital transformation, and contributing to the development of a diversified economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

CMU-Q is a fitting academic partner, offering select, top-ranked programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Biological Sciences, Business Administration, Computer Science and Information Systems. Faculty members are experts in their fields, and students receive an exceptional educational experience that emphasises problem solving, deep disciplinary knowledge, and interdisciplinary innovation.

This partnership reflects QNB’s commitment to building impactful partnerships that drive sustainable innovation and long-term economic value. It also highlights the importance of cross-sector collaboration in shaping resilient, future-ready economies driven by knowledge and innovation.

Through a structured framework, the partnership will focus on four key pillars: the development of AI-powered business learning tools tailored to regional market dynamics; the delivery of community engagement programmes designed to inspire students across different educational stages; the creation of accessible financial literacy platforms with gamified educational tools; and the establishment of a CEO roundtable series that brings together regional business leaders, policymakers, and academics.

By integrating emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and analytics, the centre aims to enhance business education, strengthen practical learning outcomes and prepare the next generation of leaders equipped to navigate an evolving global landscape.

QNB Group Chief Executive Officer Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa said, “This collaboration reflects our belief that the future of the region will be shaped by its ability to innovate and the strength of its people. Through the QNB Center for Business Innovation, we are focused on identifying, supporting, and empowering the next generation of Qatari and GCC talent, equipping them to lead in an increasingly dynamic world.

“As we continue to build for the future, our ambition is to unlock potential, inspire new thinking, and contribute to driving human progress across Qatar and the wider region.”

Commenting on the partnership, Dean of CMU-Q Michael Trick said, “The QNB Center for Business Innovation represents a powerful convergence of academic excellence and industry leadership. By combining CMU-Q’s expertise in business administration, artificial intelligence, and technology innovation with QNB’s deep understanding of the regional business and financial landscape, we are creating unprecedented opportunities for our students and the broader community.

“This centre will not only prepare the next generation of business leaders but also contribute meaningful insights to the challenges and opportunities facing Qatar and the GCC region.”

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of CMU-Q and QNB Group to advancing education, innovation and research, while reinforcing the importance of collaboration in addressing evolving economic and technological priorities across the region.

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