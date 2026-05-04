AMMAN — Lower House Energy and Mineral Resources Committee Chairman Ayman Abu Hanieh on Sunday stressed the importance of advancing the nuclear energy sector for peaceful purposes and boosting the role of the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC) in supporting the Kingdom’s comprehensive development.

During a visit to JAEC, Abu Hanieh emphasised the need to enable the commission to implement its strategic plans efficiently and to broaden the use of nuclear applications, particularly in the medical, industrial and agricultural sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Committee members were briefed on the progress of work at the Jordan Research and Training Reactor, as part of efforts to review performance and achievements and explore ways to further develop it and enhance its role in research and training.

Abu Hanieh highlighted the committee’s commitment to supporting the commission’s efforts and enhancing reliance on national expertise, stressing the importance of expanding partnerships with local and international institutions to exchange expertise and transfer knowledge.

JAEC Chairman Khaled Toukan reviewed the commission’s establishment and evolution, highlighting its main plans and achievements in scientific research and national capacity-building.

Toukan also noted that the Jordan Research and Training Reactor serves as an advanced scientific platform for training national cadres and boosting cooperation with universities and research institutions.

The reactor is used across the medical, industrial, mining and agricultural sectors, he said, noting its role in producing radioisotopes, including radioactive iodine used to diagnose and treat thyroid conditions, helping to support the medical sector and reduce reliance on imports.

Reactor Director Majd Hawari stressed the facility’s importance in advanced industrial applications, particularly through neutron transmutation of high-purity silicon alloys, as well as its role in supporting applied scientific research and providing an advanced training environment for students and researchers.

He also called for enhancing cooperation with academic institutions to further develop educational and research programmes.

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