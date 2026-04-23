AMMAN — Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC) Chairman Khaled Toukan on Wednesday inaugurated the National Nuclear Science Exhibition 2026, organised by the commission with the participation of school students, teachers, university students and researchers in nuclear science and technology.

Toukan said the exhibition aims to introduce Jordan’s nuclear programme and promote the peaceful applications of nuclear energy and radiation, highlighting their role in supporting sustainable development in energy, medicine, industry, agriculture and the environment.

He added that the event brings together knowledge, practical experience and innovation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The commission also announced the launch of the first Jordan Nuclear Science Competition, held alongside the exhibition in cooperation with national institutions, to enhance scientific knowledge and foster creativity and innovation among students and teachers across the Kingdom.

Toukan said the initiative seeks to enable participants to engage in national and international activities related to nuclear science and its peaceful applications.

The exhibition showcased a range of innovative student projects reflecting advanced scientific thinking, covering medical applications of radiation, clean energy, nuclear safety, radiation protection, industrial and agricultural uses, and medical applications of radioisotopes. All projects were evaluated by a specialised panel of experts and academics based on innovation criteria.

The event also included interactive activities such as guided tours of project pavilions, meetings between students and experts, and presentations on the future of nuclear science and its applications.

Winning projects, along with partners and sponsors, were honoured during the event in recognition of students’ efforts and creativity, and to highlight the importance of supporting scientific initiatives that empower youth as key drivers of scientific and technological progress.

The exhibition and competition are seen as a milestone in promoting scientific culture and preparing a generation capable of leading future innovation and development.

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