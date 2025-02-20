Jordan and Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of understanding for uranium exploration and official said it could lead to joint production ventures.

The deal was inked in Amman on Wednesday by the Jordanian Uranium Mining Company (JUMCO) and Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom.

JUMCO Director General Mohammad Al Shunnaq said the agreement aims to develop joint uranium mining projects in Jordan.

He highlighted Kazakhstan’s leading role in uranium production, noting that Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer as it is engaged in exploration, extraction, processing, and export operations through various subsidiaries and joint ventures.

Kazatomprom’s CEO Meirzhan Yussupov described the MoU as a “crucial step” toward cooperation in nuclear energy and other strategic projects benefiting both nations.

"The agreement opens new opportunities for collaboration between Jordan and Kazakhstan across multiple sectors," he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

