Khazaen --- Khazaen Economic City today signed an agreement with Chinese firm Spruce Group toestablish an advanced centre for assembling and producing vehicles in Oman.

The step reflects Khazaen City’s appealto foreign investments and puts in shape the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 interms of economic diversification and consolidation of the automotive technologysector.

The project seeks to enhance the industrial sector, namely the automotive sector, in the Sultanate of Oman byintroducing the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence androbots in the production process.

In addition, the project adopts environmentalsustainability standards by producing electric and hybrid vehicles that supportclean energy trends. It targets the markets of the Middle East and Africa and enhancesthe presence of Omani products in regional and international markets.

The project will also provideon-the-job training opportunities, and it targets a first set of 20 Omani professionalsin a bid to localize modern knowledge and technologies.

In addition, the project willsupport the establishment of an integrated industrial system for automotivesupply industries, including the production of spare parts and vehicleaccessories like spark plugs, oil filters and others items. With the primeobjective of promoting Oman as a vehicle production and export hub, the project takesthe theme “Made in Oman”.

The centre is expected to have aproduction capacity of 2,899 to 3,218 vehicles per year.

KhazaenEconomic City boasts an advanced infrastructure and strategic location and itemerges as an ideal location for the establishment of such a unique project. This enables the city to serve as a logistics platform for exporting cars toregional and international markets.

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