H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met Georges Elhedery, Group CEO of HSBC Holdings.

The meeting explored prospects and avenues for collaboration in the banking and financial services sector.

The discussion also highlighted the UAE’s business ecosystem, with a particular focus on priority sectors including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, research and development within the innovation landscape, smart infrastructure and other key drivers of a knowledge-based economy.

The meeting was attended by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.