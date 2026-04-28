H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today met with Rob Lucas, CEO of CVC Capital Partners PLC, a global leader in private equity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed new opportunities for cooperation to advance the growth of the financial services sector in the UAE and the broader region. The discussions also touched on how Dubai’s rising position as an international financial hub, its robust infrastructure, investor-friendly policies and dynamic regulatory framework provide a platform for leading private equity firms such as CVC Capital Partners to expand their regional and global footprint.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed highlighted Dubai’s strategic objective to rank among the world’s top four financial centres, a target set out in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and plans to increase the combined value of its stock markets to AED3 trillion and deepen its capital markets ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre.