Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today announced strong momentum during the first three months of 2026, attracting new global, regional and local clients.

775 new companies established their regional presence in DIFC during the first three months of 2026, reflecting the Centre’s prominence for finance, business, and innovation. This represents a 62% increase on the same period in 2025, when 478 companies set up in the Centre. Performance was particularly strong in March when compared to the prior year, with 258 companies establishing in March 2026, up from 162 in March 2025, reflecting 59% year-on-year growth.

The continued influx of firms reflects a broader shift in global financial flows, as institutions and investors reaffirm their commitment to Dubai and DIFC despite ongoing global uncertainty. In this context, Dubai has emerged as a preferred global hub, reinforcing momentum towards its ambition to rank among the world’s top four financial centres.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), stated, “Dubai continues to consolidate a unique economic model rooted in a proactive and agile response to regional and global shifts. This approach is inspired by the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, centred on foresight, economic readiness and transformation of challenges into opportunities for growth. This approach has solidified Dubai’s position as a trusted global business and finance hub, and a competitive investment ecosystem conducive to achieving sustainable growth under all circumstances.”

Sheikh Maktoum added, “DIFC’s strong performance during the first quarter of 2026 reflects the rising international confidence in Dubai’s economic ecosystem, its advanced regulatory and legislative frameworks and financial infrastructure. These pillars reinforce Dubai’s ability to attract quality investments and underscore its competitiveness as a prime destination for global economic opportunities.”

He reaffirmed the ongoing commitment to advancing DIFC’s standing and its innovation-driven systems, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) goal of positioning Dubai among the top four global financial hubs by 2033.

Among the new companies establishing in DIFC and further broadening the range of firms operating across all sectors in the DIFC ecosystem were Arrowpoint Investment Partners (AIP Management), Braemar Securities, Blue Mountain Capacity, Janus Henderson Investors, Keystone Financial Solutions, National Bank of Canada, Photon Dance, Prospera Wealth Management, RV Capital Management and Ryan Specialty (DIFC) Limited.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, “Dubai’s standing as a globally top ten ranked financial centre, particularly during a period of global uncertainty, reflects the strength of the Emirate’s vision and the central role DIFC continues to play in delivering it. DIFC’s contribution to enhancing investor confidence, strengthening legal and regulatory transparency, and attracting global capital remains instrumental in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading financial hub. This sustained progress supports the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), further cementing Dubai’s role as a key pillar in the global economic landscape.”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said,“Our strong start to 2026 is driven by the continued influx of new clients choosing DIFC as their base in the region. This growth not only reflects the strength of our platform, but also enhances our reputation as the region’s leading financial centre. As more global, regional, local institutions and families join our ecosystem, they contribute to a dynamic, future-ready environment that strengthens Dubai’s position as a gateway to vast opportunities across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.”

Reflecting sustained demand from regulated financial institutions, DIFC recorded a 21% increase in financial services authorisations during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year. This growth underscores DIFC’s appeal as the preferred base for establishing regional headquarters and serving markets across the MEASA region.

Confidence among families continues to strengthen, with 158 foundations registered in DIFC during the first quarter of 2026—more than double the number recorded in the same period last year, representing 108% growth. Momentum accelerated further in March, with 60 foundations registered, marking a 186% increase year-on-year. This growth highlights DIFC’s role as a trusted jurisdiction for wealth governance, succession planning, and the long-term management of intergenerational assets.

Demonstrating its ability to deliver at pace, DIFC completed DIFC Square ahead of schedule, achieving full occupancy prior to handover. The development forms part of the Centre’s broader expansion strategy, which will add 1.6 million square feet of commercial space between 2026 and 2027, including DIFC Living, Innovation Two, and Immersive Tower.

Progress on DIFC’s landmark Zabeel District expansion continues as planned, creating a future-ready destination that blends commercial, residential, and lifestyle offerings. Centred around a signature boulevard, the expanded district will feature a conference centre, hotels, upscale retail, and cutting-edge digital infrastructure. More than one million square feet will be dedicated to innovation, including the world’s largest innovation hub and the world’s first purpose-built AI Campus.