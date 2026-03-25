Doha - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Al-Attiya Motors and Trading, Qatar’s Kia dealership, has announced the recall of Kia EV6, EV5, K8 Hybrid, Carnival, Sorento, Sorento Hybrid and Tasman 2025 models. The recall is due to a possible software fault in the cluster module that may cause the instrument cluster to enter overheat protection mode unnecessarily, resulting in the instrument cluster screen temporarily going blank while driving. When this occurs, the instrument cluster may fail to display important information such as the speedometer, tyre pressure monitoring system warning, or other warning indicators, which may increase the risk of a crash.

MoCI, in cooperation with Alfardan Automobiles, Qatar’s BMW dealership, has also announced the recall of BMW 520i, 735i, 740i, i5 eDrive, 760i xDrive, M5 and i7 models from 2022 to 2025. The recall is due to the possibility that damage to the vehicle cockpit wiring harness may lead to a short circuit, which could cause overheating during vehicle operation and malfunction of the air conditioning system.

The ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The ministry said it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquiries and suggestions.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

