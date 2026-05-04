Muscat – Job losses and slow job creation are emerging as critical risks to social stability in Oman, a senior labour leader has warned, calling for urgent policy review to strengthen job security and social protection frameworks.

Speaking at a ceremony marking International Workers’ Day, Nabhan Ahmed Al Battashi, Chairman of General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW), said the strong economic progress of recent years must translate more directly into improved living standards and employment stability.

Held under the patronage of H E Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, Minister of Health, the event highlighted growing concerns over extended job search periods beyond entitlement to job security benefits, limited expansion of opportunities in some sectors, and continued contract terminations, particularly for economic reasons.

Al Battashi described these challenges as a national social issue requiring a comprehensive review of labour market policies and mechanisms to better protect workers and enhance resilience.

During the ceremony, GFOW launched a media campaign to reinforce the social protection system and safeguard workers against job loss, while promoting stability during periods of unemployment.

The event also featured a review of key achievements and indicators from the federation’s 2025 annual report.

In an effort to improve cooperation across the labour market, GFOW signed a cooperation agreement with Petroleum Development Oman and a memorandum of understanding with Oman Energy Association, underscoring the importance of constructive dialogue between employers and trade unions.

The federation also unveiled the Trade Union Work Award to recognise contributions by labour unions, government entities, private firms and civil society organisations in advancing labour practices and promoting balanced economic and social outcomes.

The number of labour unions in Oman reached around 340 in 2025, reflecting the sector’s expanding role in supporting workforce stability and national development.