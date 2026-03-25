Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour states that residents can easily transfer jobs from one employer to another using the Employer Change Service available on its website.

"This service is available to resident workers in the State of Qatar and operates in accordance with established procedures," the Ministry stated on its social media platforms, as it listed the application process and eligibility criteria.

Verify eligibility before applying

Employees should verify their eligibility before applying to ensure that no ban is imposed on either the worker or the establishment. They should also check that the new employer's registration is active and valid.

The worker should ensure that their mobile phone number is registered in their name and that there is no other employer change request under review.

Employees should also confirm that no non-compete clause or transfer request involving competitor entities applies to them.

Accessing service, submitting application

The Ministry of labour service can be accessed through the Individuals Portal - by the worker - or the Establishments Portal - by authorised signatories.

Users must log in via the National Authentication System and provide the details of both the worker and the prospective employer.

Uploading contract, notifying current employer

The details of the new employment contract must be recorded and the application must be approved by the new employer and the employee.

After this, the current employer will be formally notified of the intended employment change and will be given an opportunity to submit any comments.

Application review, finalisation

The Ministry of Labour will then review the application and provide feedback before issuing a decision. Once approved, the new contract will be formally authenticated.

Once the legally-required notification period is observed, the matter will be forwarded to the Ministry of Interior, which will then update the worker's residency status.

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