The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), through its English Notary Services Bureau, has achieved a major milestone by completing nearly 10,000 English notary transactions within 15 months. This accomplishment reflects the growing demand for specialized services provided to beneficiaries both locally and internationally, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub that supports business sustainability and enhances investment competitiveness.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of ADJD, stated that this performance momentum reflects the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD.

The vision aims to strengthen an advanced justice framework that keeps pace with global economic developments by offering innovative service channels that meet business sector needs while ensuring efficiency and seamless procedures.

He added that the increasing demand for English notary transactions underscores the success of the department’s development strategies in supporting investors and delivering services aligned with international standards based on accuracy and transparency.

He also highlighted ADJD’s commitment to continuously upgrading its digital infrastructure to provide fully remote services, ensuring an exceptional beneficiary experience, broad global accessibility and safeguarding rights.

According to official statistics, the English Notary Services Bureau completed 8,160 transactions in 2025 for beneficiaries representing 123 nationalities worldwide, the Bureau maintained its strong performance in the first quarter of 2026, recording an additional 1,757 transactions, demonstrating the system’s flexibility in serving beneficiaries both inside and outside the UAE.

Notably, the Bureau serves as a key pillar of the modern notary services model. It facilitates the issuance of powers of attorney, notarization of company incorporation documents, declarations, board resolutions, and other transactions, providing comprehensive legal assurance while saving time and effort through smart digital platforms that enhance investor confidence and meet the needs of stakeholders across the globe.