DUBAI - Dubai Police have approved a forward-looking “2040 Vision” for the General Department of Human Rights, setting out a roadmap of future-focused projects and initiatives aligned with their strategic priorities of enhancing safety, community happiness, and innovation in human capabilities.

The vision is designed in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, reinforcing Dubai Police’s commitment to proactive, sustainable policing that places human rights at the centre of its operations.

The agreement was signed by Brigadier Abdulrahman Khalifa Al Shaaer, Director of the General Department of Human Rights, and Expert Brigadier Dr. Hamdan Ahmad Hamdan Al Ghassia, Director of the Future Foresight Centre, in the presence of senior officers and department heads.

Brigadier Al Shaaer described the vision as a strategic framework that strengthens Dubai Police’s readiness for future challenges by leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced digital solutions. He noted that the approach supports a proactive model for safeguarding human rights, ensuring the highest levels of protection while identifying future priorities and initiatives.

Brigadier Dr. Al Ghassia highlighted the role of the Future Foresight Centre as a strategic partner in shaping the future of policing. He explained that the vision reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to innovation as a driver of sustainable development, adding that the centre regularly collaborates with departments and police stations to generate forward-thinking ideas that enhance policing systems in line with government directions.

He further noted that the vision is rooted in analysing current realities, monitoring trends, assessing risks, and defining future pathways, while also empowering youth to play an active role in the policing ecosystem.