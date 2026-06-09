RIYADH - The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has identified 1,753 non-compliant food establishments and started taking punitive measures against them. The authority also prevented the entry of 1,057 tons of products that failed to meet regulatory standards.

During the first quarter of this year, the SFDA conducted more than15,200 inspection visits across 12,260 establishments. These inspections led to the detection of 1,753 establishments in violation and the interception of 1,057 tons of non-compliant food products.

The most common violations included operating without a license, distributing products not approved by the SFDA, and breaching relevant technical regulations. Legal measures have been taken against the offending establishments.

The bans were primarily due to product contamination with microbes capable of causing foodborne illnesses, including Listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli. Additional violations were observed in the transportation and storage of food products, with appropriate legal actions pursued against the violators.

The SFDA underscored the importance of adhering to approved specifications and regulations, highlighting its ongoing efforts to prevent non-compliant products from reaching local markets. Penalties for violations may include business closure, imprisonment, or fines of up to SR10 million.

Furthermore, the authority reiterated its commitment to strengthening monitoring and inspection activities to prevent the circulation of substandard and non-compliant products. It emphasized that any actions endangering consumer health and safety will not be tolerated.

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