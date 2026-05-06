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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) and the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) announced on Tuesday that a total of 63 local and international companies submitted Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for the Municipal Food Safety Labs Operation Project.
The EOI stage for the project, which is being procured under Equip-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (EOMT) structure, was launched last month.
NCP said 53 Saudi companies and 10 international companies submitted EOIs for the project, which involves equipping, operating and maintaining food safety laboratories across the five municipalities of Hafr Al Batin, Northern Borders, Tabuk, Qassim and Al Ahsa.
Applicant categories included 36 lab operation and testing services companies, 8 developers, 8 contractors, 3 equity investors, 3 consultants, 2 financial services providers and 3 non-specified companies.
Lab operation and testing services companies
- Advanced Analytical Company (2A-LabTech)
- Advanced Construction Technology Services
- Al Arkan Training Centre
- Alhoty – Stanger Ltd
- Almandaryah Co. Enviromental Services
- Altakiad Laboratories Company
- Ascend advanced Healthcare Solutions
- Australian Laboratory Services Arabia Co.
- BENAN for Engineering & Geosciences Consultancy
- Cotecna Saudi Co
- DIQH LABS
- Dr. Ali Alduhaiman for Enviromental Consultations
- Element Saudi Arabia
- Emtithal Environmental Consulting Company
- Enviromental Testing & Laboratories Co
- Eurofins Ajal
- GCC Technical Services
- GeoChem Arabia Company
- Gulf Star Laboratory
- Hasanah Specialised Laboratories
- Healthcare Development Holding
- IDAC Merieux Nutrisciences
- International Environmental Services
- Intertek International
- Lab Technologies Trading Company
- Meyar Arabia Company for Commercial Services
- Modern Labs for Food Testing
- Mutabaqah Foods Co.
- Naizak Global Engineering Systems Trading Company
- Qtrahalhiah for environmental services
- Saud Abdul Aziz Alshalan Company
- Saudi Asma Enviromental Solutions
- SGS Inspection Services Saudi Arabia
- TAL United Trading Company
- The Stability Laboratory
- TUV Rheinland Arabia
Developers
- Al Gihaz Holding
- Atmit Professional Establishment (Atmit Pro)
- Elm
- Erada Advanced Projects
- Frontier Group International
- IOT Squared (iot2)
- Lamar Holding
- Mikal for Information Technology
Contractors
- Advanced Construction Co
- Agility Projects
- Al Yamama Company for Trading & Contracting
- Annasban Group
- OZOD Contracting
- Mohammed M Al Rashid Trading and Contracting (MARCO)
- Saudi Call
- Zimam Alquwa for Operation and Maintenance
Equity Investors
- Ajlan & Bros Holding Group
- Buhur for investment
- Namaya International Investment Company
Consultants
- Bayt Al-Khibra for Engineering Consultants
- Blockchain AI Solutions
- Contrax International DMCC
Financial Services Providers
- BSF
- Rassanah Capital
Others
- Al-Jari Oil Station Company
- Shurfah
- SkyBridge
NCP said the broad participation reflects growing confidence in the privatisation and PPP ecosystem, highlighting the attractiveness of investment opportunities in the food safety projects and the private sector's role in achieving high quality standards.
(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
(anoop.menon@lseg.com)
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