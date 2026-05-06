Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) and the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) announced on Tuesday that a total of 63 local and international companies submitted Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for the Municipal Food Safety Labs Operation Project.

The EOI stage for the project, which is being procured under Equip-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (EOMT) structure, was launched last month.

NCP said 53 Saudi companies and 10 international companies submitted EOIs for the project, which involves equipping, operating and maintaining food safety laboratories across the five municipalities of Hafr Al Batin, Northern Borders, Tabuk, Qassim and Al Ahsa.

Applicant categories included 36 lab operation and testing services companies, 8 developers, 8 contractors, 3 equity investors, 3 consultants, 2 financial services providers and 3 non-specified companies.

Lab operation and testing services companies

Advanced Analytical Company (2A-LabTech)

Advanced Construction Technology Services

Al Arkan Training Centre

Alhoty – Stanger Ltd

Almandaryah Co. Enviromental Services

Altakiad Laboratories Company

Ascend advanced Healthcare Solutions

Australian Laboratory Services Arabia Co.

BENAN for Engineering & Geosciences Consultancy

Cotecna Saudi Co

DIQH LABS

Dr. Ali Alduhaiman for Enviromental Consultations

Element Saudi Arabia

Emtithal Environmental Consulting Company

Enviromental Testing & Laboratories Co

Eurofins Ajal

GCC Technical Services

GeoChem Arabia Company

Gulf Star Laboratory

Hasanah Specialised Laboratories

Healthcare Development Holding

IDAC Merieux Nutrisciences

International Environmental Services

Intertek International

Lab Technologies Trading Company

Meyar Arabia Company for Commercial Services

Modern Labs for Food Testing

Mutabaqah Foods Co.

Naizak Global Engineering Systems Trading Company

Qtrahalhiah for environmental services

Saud Abdul Aziz Alshalan Company

Saudi Asma Enviromental Solutions

SGS Inspection Services Saudi Arabia

TAL United Trading Company

The Stability Laboratory

TUV Rheinland Arabia

Developers

Al Gihaz Holding

Atmit Professional Establishment (Atmit Pro)

Elm

Erada Advanced Projects

Frontier Group International

IOT Squared (iot2)

Lamar Holding

Mikal for Information Technology

Contractors

Advanced Construction Co

Agility Projects

Al Yamama Company for Trading & Contracting

Annasban Group

OZOD Contracting

Mohammed M Al Rashid Trading and Contracting (MARCO)

Saudi Call

Zimam Alquwa for Operation and Maintenance

Equity Investors

Ajlan & Bros Holding Group

Buhur for investment

Namaya International Investment Company

Consultants

Bayt Al-Khibra for Engineering Consultants

Blockchain AI Solutions

Contrax International DMCC

Financial Services Providers

BSF

Rassanah Capital

Others

Al-Jari Oil Station Company

Shurfah

SkyBridge

NCP said the broad participation reflects growing confidence in the privatisation and PPP ecosystem, highlighting the attractiveness of investment opportunities in the food safety projects and the private sector's role in achieving high quality standards.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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