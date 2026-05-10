Modern Mills for Food Products Company will commence preliminary work to establish a food-ingredients factory in western Saudi Arabia in the third quarter of 2026.



The project will cost 87.7 million Saudi riyals ($23.28 million) and have an annual production capacity of 42,000 metric tonnes, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The project will be funded through internal resources, Shariah-compliant banking facilities and other financing programmes.



The company is finalising technical assessments and in discussions with contractors to set a timeline for the project’s completion. No contractor has been appointed, the statement said.



The expected launch dates for trial operations and commercial production will be disclosed in due course. Trial operations are likely to run for roughly one month.



The project will support localisation of the food industry in line with Saudi Arabia’s food security objectives and Vision 2030, the company said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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