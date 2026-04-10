RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has attained advanced levels of self-sufficiency across a range of plant and animal food products, surpassing 100 percent in several categories, according to the 2024 Food Security Statistics issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

This achievement reflects ongoing efforts to enhance food sustainability and further develop the agricultural sector.

The data indicate that self-sufficiency reached 121 percent for dates, 131 percent for dairy products, and 103 percent for table eggs. Additionally, rates stood at 102 percent for okra and 101 percent for cucumbers, underscoring the efficiency of domestic production and its capacity to meet local demand.

In the vegetable sector, several crops recorded strong self-sufficiency levels, including 105 percent for eggplant and 100 percent for zucchini, while potatoes reached 93 percent, tomatoes 83 percent and onions 72 percent. Efforts continue to enhance production across other agricultural crops.

The data also showed improved self-sufficiency in fruits, with dates at 121 percent, figs at 99 percent, grapes at 65 percent and mangoes at 55 percent alongside varying rates for other fruits, highlighting the diversity of agricultural production in the Kingdom.

In the animal products sector, the Kingdom achieved notable self-sufficiency rates, with shrimp reaching 149 percent, dairy products 131 percent and table eggs 103 percent. Poultry meat stood at 72 percent, red meat at 62 percent and fish at 52 percent. The statistics further revealed improvements in several indicators compared to 2023, particularly in self-sufficiency levels for onions, tomatoes, and fish. In addition, per capita annual rice consumption rose to 52.1 kilograms, reflecting enhanced food supply levels.

The authority affirmed that these findings are based on comprehensive data encompassing the four key dimensions of food security—availability, access, stability, and utilization—in collaboration with relevant entities, thereby supporting decision-making and strengthening the Kingdom’s food security system.

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