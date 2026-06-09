Suhar – In a move aimed at supporting Oman’s food security ambitions and promoting sustainable agricultural development, the North Batinah branch of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will host a forum titled ‘From Farm to Factory: Towards a Sustainable Food Future’ on June 9 in Suhar.

Organised by the chamber’s Food Security Committee, the event will be held under the patronage of H E Dr Ahmed bin Nasser Al Bakri, Undersecretary for Agriculture in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

The forum is expected to bring together farmers, agricultural experts, food manufacturers and government officials to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation across the food value chain and increasing the use of locally produced agricultural products in food industries.

One of the forum’s primary objectives is to establish direct channels of communication between farm owners and procurement managers in food-processing companies. Organisers say this will help farmers better understand industry requirements while enabling manufacturers to access reliable local sources of agricultural raw materials.

The event will also address ways to reduce dependence on imported inputs, create sustainable marketing opportunities for local farmers and ensure consistent supplies of agricultural products for factories. In addition, participants will discuss quality standards and specifications required by manufacturers in areas such as production, packaging and supply.

The programme includes presentations highlighting agricultural statistics and indicators in North Batinah and the role of Oman Agriculture Development Company in marketing dates and boosting value-added agricultural products.

The forum will conclude with direct business-to-business meetings between farmers and leading food-processing companies, including Muscat United Food Industries, Oman Sugar Refinery Company, Oman Agriculture Development Company and Sohar Flour Mills.

The initiative reflects growing efforts to improve local food production, support farmers and enhance the integration of agriculture with industry as Oman continues to advance its food security and economic diversification objectives.