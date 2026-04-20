ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Economy & Tourism has referred a cartel involved in anti-competitive practices in the poultry market to the Federal Public Prosecution to initiate investigations and take the necessary legal action, after confirming its involvement in exploiting the current exceptional circumstances by colluding to fix, manipulate, and unjustifiably raise poultry prices.

These actions constitute a clear violation of applicable laws, particularly the Regulation of Competition Law and Federal Law on Consumer Protection, and represent practices harmful to consumer rights and market stability.

This step comes within the framework of ongoing inspection campaigns carried out by the Ministry in cooperation with relevant authorities, which have witnessed notable intensification in recent times in light of prevailing conditions.

These efforts have contributed to strengthening market oversight and ensuring that retail outlets comply with relevant laws and regulations.

The Ministry noted that the Regulation of Competition Law plays a key role in establishing mechanisms to address such monopolistic practices and unlawful economic collusion that harm consumers, thereby enhancing competition protection, supporting the growth of economic sectors, and increasing productivity. The law also grants the Ministry the authority to gather information, investigate anti-competitive practices, whether based on complaints or on its own initiative, and take action against them in coordination with the competent authorities.

Under Article 5 of the law, agreements between businesses are strictly prohibited if their objective or effect is to distort, restrict or prevent competition. This includes direct or indirect price-fixing, artificial inflation or suppression of prices, and any coordination that undermines market mechanisms.

The ban also extends to setting conditions for the sale or purchase of goods and services, collusion in tenders and bids, and agreements to limit or freeze production, distribution, development or marketing activities.

This also includes coordinated boycotts of specific companies, obstructing their operations, or restricting the free flow of goods and services in the market. This can involve hoarding, unjustified stockpiling, withholding products, or creating artificial supply conditions that lead to unrealistic pricing, all of which are considered serious violations with broad economic implications.

The ministry stressed that the risks associated with such practices go beyond legal breaches, particularly when they coincide with exceptional regional conditions, as they may directly impact the country’s food and economic security