The UAE National Drug Enforcement Authority said it had carried out a month-long joint operation with Dubai and Sharjah police and authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain that led to the arrest of a 13-member criminal gang involved in drug trafficking.

The suspects, of Asian and African nationalities, were led by an Asian drug lord operating from outside the UAE, the authority said.

In coordination with Bahraini security services, the ringleader was apprehended abroad and extradited to the UAE to face prosecution. The operation followed extensive investigations and surveillance, during which authorities tracked the suspects’ movements and coordination.

Investigations showed they had received instructions from the overseas ringleader to distribute narcotics across various parts of the country.

The authority said the total seizures amounted to 56.623 kg of narcotic substances, in addition to 8,159 psychotropic pills and a large quantity of electronic cigarettes filled with hashish oil, with an estimated value of about AED3,300,000.

The authority said it would continue efforts to strengthen community protection and security against drugs.

It added that the operation forms part of a broader national strategy aimed at cutting off drug supply chains, not only by pursuing local distributors but also by targeting key figures managing criminal networks from abroad.

The authority stressed that regional and international cooperation remains essential in combating cross-border crimes, noting that ongoing coordination with partner agencies helped track the network, thwart its plans and bring those involved to justice.

It also said it has the legal frameworks and operational capabilities to take action against drug traffickers operating outside the country, ensuring the protection of society and deterring attempts to target the UAE.