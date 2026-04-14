Mammoet and ULC-Energy have entered into a cooperation agreement to streamline the construction of nuclear power facilities in the Netherlands.

Mammoet, a leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport, has supported the safe and efficient assembly, maintenance, and decommissioning of nuclear power facilities around the world for decades.

It is also leading the way in modular construction techniques, which can dramatically reduce the time it takes to build a nuclear facility by enabling its largest building blocks to be fabricated off-site and then transported to location for just-in-time installation.

ULC-Energy, a nuclear development company, is working to deliver multiple Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in the Netherlands and Belgium.

This new strategic partnership comes at a time when the Dutch government has expressed a commitment to nuclear power, as part of its climate strategy to deliver clean, reliable and affordable energy to homes and businesses.

Dirk Rabelink, CEO of ULC-Energy, said: “We believe nuclear power will play an important role in future low-carbon energy systems that will benefit homes, businesses, and the environment. This new cooperation between Mammoet and ULC-Energy demonstrates that significant opportunities exist for Dutch supply-chain companies to support the development of new nuclear power facilities”.

Alex Scott, Global Sector Lead for Nuclear at Mammoet, added: “We are delighted to be putting in place steps to help the Netherlands deliver carbon-free energy as part of its commitment to nuclear. We look forward to benefitting from a partner in ULC-Energy that is familiar with Rolls-Royce technology, while supporting with early-stage strategy on how to build new nuclear plants with efficiency”. -OGN/TradeArabia News Service

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